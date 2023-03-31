Wildcats win thriller over Warriors

CANTON — The Athens baseball team rallied from a four-run deficit to send Thursday’s game against Canton to extra innings, and then the Wildcats earned a 7-6 victory over the Warriors in the ninth inning.
Canton scored four runs in the first before Athens got on the board with one in the top of the third. The host Warriors answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning to take a 5-1 lead into the fourth.
Athens scored two runs in the fifth and seventh innings to send the game to extras.
In the top of the ninth, Nick Jacob started the Wildcats’ rally with a single and Luke Horton walked. Pinch runner Caleb Fritsch (in for Jacob) and Horton moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt from Caleb Nichols.
With one out, Cameron Sullivan drove home Fritsch with a single to make it 6-5.
Mason Lister then grounded into a fielder’s choice to put Horton on third. After Lister stole second, Horton would score on a wild pitch. That made it 7-5, but Lister would be caught stealing home to end the half inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, Mason Harold started Canton’s comeback attempt with a walk. Cohen Landis would also draw a walk to push pinch runner Aydin Holcomb to second with no outs.
Horton came on in relief for Athens and would look to slam the door on another win for the Wildcats.
Michael Beers reached on an error in the outfield to load the bases with no outs.
Horton would get a strikeout before Hudson Ward hit a line drive to left field, which was caught but allowed Holcomb to score and make it 7-6.
The Athens ace was able to get another strikeout to end the threat and secure the win for his squad.
Horton also led the Wildcats at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and three runs scored.
Sullivan went 3-for-5 with three RBI, while Jaren Glisson and Nick Grazul also had hits for the Wildcats.
Canton was led by Weston Bellows with a pair of hits and one run scored. Holden Ward and Hudson Ward both finished with one hit, one run scored and one RBI, and Mason Beers had one hit and scored once.
Brenen Taylor, Micheal Davis and Harold all had RBI for the Warriors.
Athens (2-0) will host Towanda and Canton will welcome in Sayre on Monday.
Wednesday
SVEC 9, Newark Valley 0
VAN ETTEN — The SVEC Eagles rolled to a 9-0 win over Newark Valley in their season opener on Wednesday.
Hunter Harmon struck out 13 batters on the hill for the Eagles in the win. He would scatter four hits and walked only one batter in six innings of work.
Kameron Smith led SVEC at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI.
Ryan Swayze went 2-for-3 at the dish and drove home two runs in the win for SVEC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.