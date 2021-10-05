SAYRE — The Sayre Area School Foundation will honor longtime coach and athletic director Dana Twigg as the 2020 Redman Coaches Wall of Fame inductee this weekend.
On Saturday, at 5:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:15 p.m.), the school district will be honoring Dana Twigg with a reception and ceremony in the Sayre High School gymnasium.
The event is open to the public, with limited spots available, so reservations are required.
"We invite those that wish to celebrate Dana Twigg and his contributions to the Sayre Area School District to join us by contacting Tammy Shedden in the Administration office at 570-888-7615 or at tshedden@sayresd.org. We hope those who know Coach Twigg will join us as part of our Annual Homecoming activities," a press release said.
As a wrestling coach, Twigg had two state champions, six regional champions, 12 district champions, and 26 sectional champions. His teams achieved six NTL small school team championships, two District IV team runner up finishes and four north Section team runner up finishes.
"These are the stats that he remembers most fondly because they represent the athletes he coached. Those who know Dana know that from his classroom to any athletic arena in which he competed, it was always about the kids," the press release said.
Coach Twigg led the Redskin grapplers to 107 team wins, the most in school history, over his 15 years on the side of the mat. He established the junior high wrestling sectionals which are still held at Sayre High School each year. He was the tournament director for the North Section Tournament for 10 years.
Twigg was twice named the North Section Coach of the Year, and in 1996 Mr. Twigg received the James Nedoff Outstanding Wrestling Coach Award. That award is given to outstanding wrestling coaches in all of District IV. Additionally, Mr. Twigg was inducted into the North Section Hall of Fame in 2009.
Coach Twigg coached football, track and field, softball, and cross country through his years at Sayre High School. He was a member of the football coaching staff that brought the very first Rusty Rail trophy to Sayre.
As track coach his teams won two NTL titles in three years while qualifying multiple athletes for districts and states. On the softball diamond, Coach Twigg’s teams racked up 56 wins, which is also the most coaching wins in school history. Memories and stories are special to Coach Twigg as he was lucky enough to be able to coach his daughters over his nine years as head coach.
"Adding Coach Twigg’s name to the Redmond Coaching Wall of Fame is an honor that fills him with pride. Coach Twigg fondly tells stories of learning under some of the legendary coaches on this wall such as Ang Esposito, Biagio Maio, Ralph Hendershot, and John Childs. A few of his contemporaries are on the wall as well in the late Coach Dick Say and last year’s honoree, Rich Schmidt," the press release said.
"A gifted storyteller, Twigg’s stories often begin with his trademark chuckle as he remembers the story and builds anticipation for the listener before he even begins to tell it."
In addition to being a dedicated coach, Twigg also served as Sayre’s athletic director for 11 years. A fixture at events over that time, he championed student athletes and worked diligently to recognize the work they put into their respective sports and teams. Twigg developed and created awards and assemblies to recognize studentbathletes. One such award, the 10-letter award, celebrated multiple sport athletes.
"Twigg recognized that such athletes were critical to sports being successful at a small school like Sayre."
Twigg was also the creator of the Sayre Summer Recreation program that began over thirty-five years ago.
Coach Twigg’s time as a student athlete at Sayre High School also saw him find success in many different arenas. He was a standout three sport athlete whose accomplishments have landed him in the Sayre High School Hall of Fame. He went on to wrestle at East Carolina University.
Twigg’s time in the classroom as a teacher at SHS earned him multiple awards for his teaching. However in typical Twigg fashion, he’s more proud of the many awards his students received over his tenure as an art teacher. He noted that he wanted to be an artist and not a teacher initially, but he felt very strongly that he needed to give back to Sayre so he came back as an art teacher.
"Coach Twigg served the Sayre Area School School Family for many years as a teacher, coach, and Athletic Director and he continues to serve as our Recreation Director. It is an honor to induct Coach Dana Twigg to the Redman Coaches’ Wall of Fame as the 2020 Inductee," the press release concluded.
