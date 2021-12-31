SAYRE — The Athens Wildcats poured in 14 points from the opening whistle until the Towanda Black Knights scored their first points. The Wildcats never let off the gas and cruised to a 69-36 victory.
Senior Tucker Brown set the tone early. Athens would not be denied. Brown scored on each of Athens’ first possessions despite being fouled on each attempt. Mason Lister and JJ Babcock each scored twice before Towanda got on the board.
Athens head coach, Jim Lister raved about his team’s first quarter performance.
“They looked awesome tonight, the way they were moving the ball around and running the transition game. Mason threw some unbelievable passes. JJ was getting up above the rim. If we could play like that for two or three quarters, I think we’d be tough to beat.”
By the end of the first, Athens led 25-6.
In the second quarter, Towanda began to find its footing. They dampened the Wildcat pace and began to score on their possessions. However, at halftime, they still trailed 36-20.
Athens opened the third with a 20-6 run. The run started the running clock and all but assured a Wildcat victory.
The remainder of the game featured multiple substitutions as younger players got to experience Valley Christmas Tournament playing time.
When the final buzzer sounded, Athens had built a 69-36 lead and claimed the victory.
Coach Lister stressed the importance of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
“Its huge for the kids. It think it is huge for our community. I am glad its back. It was our first goal of the season.”
JJ Babcock led Athens with 22 points. Tucker Brown added 11 and Lister contributed 10 more.
Dante Ottaviani led Towanda with ten points. Logan Lambert put up nine points, closely followed by Mason Hartman with eight points.
Next up, Towanda resumes regular season play with a trek to Canton on Tuesday. Athens will host Williamsport on Monday.
