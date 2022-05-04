TIOGA CENTER — A three-RBI day by Erin Luther and complete-game performance by pitcher Alissa Hine helped the Tioga softball team defeat Thomas A. Edison 5-1 on Tuesday.

Luther drove in the first run of the day for Tioga with an RBI single in the first inning.

MacKenzie Williams reached on an error to score Felicia Lantz and Molly Bombard hit an RBI single to bring in Austyn Vance to give Tioga a 3-0 lead in the second.

TAE got a run back in the top of the third inning, but Tioga was quick to respond as Luther launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to make it 5-1.

Luther finished the game with two hits and three RBI, while Vance, Lantz, MJ Thetga and Julia Bellis all added hits.

Williams and Bombard each had one RBI for the Tigers.

Hine allowed three hits and one run, and struck out three while going the distance in the circle.

Tioga will travel to Watkins Glen for a game at 4:30 p.m. today.

Notre Dame 11, Waverly 3

WAVERLY — The Waverly softball team fell 11-3 to Notre Dame in an IAC contest on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Bella Romano singled and later came in to score on a passed ball.

Notre Dame plated five runs in the third, and five more in the fourth to take a commanding 10-run lead.

Waverly scored in the bottom of the fourth when Alyvia Daddona scored on an error.

The Crusaders tacked on one more run in the sixth.

Waverly’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Michaela Lauper to bring in Lourden Benjamin.

Lauper finished the day with the one hit and RBI, while Aubrey Ennis added two hits, and Romano had the one single.

The Lady Wolverines are scheduled to face Candor on the road at 4:30 p.m. today.

