Luther's homer lifts Tioga past TAE Sports Staff May 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Tioga’s Alissa Hine delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s game against TAE. Jackson Lawrence/Morning Times Tioga’s Felicia Lantz turns on a pitch during Tuesday’s game against TAE. Jackson Lawrence/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIOGA CENTER — A three-RBI day by Erin Luther and complete-game performance by pitcher Alissa Hine helped the Tioga softball team defeat Thomas A. Edison 5-1 on Tuesday.Luther drove in the first run of the day for Tioga with an RBI single in the first inning.MacKenzie Williams reached on an error to score Felicia Lantz and Molly Bombard hit an RBI single to bring in Austyn Vance to give Tioga a 3-0 lead in the second. TAE got a run back in the top of the third inning, but Tioga was quick to respond as Luther launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to make it 5-1.Luther finished the game with two hits and three RBI, while Vance, Lantz, MJ Thetga and Julia Bellis all added hits.Williams and Bombard each had one RBI for the Tigers.Hine allowed three hits and one run, and struck out three while going the distance in the circle.Tioga will travel to Watkins Glen for a game at 4:30 p.m. today.Notre Dame 11, Waverly 3 WAVERLY — The Waverly softball team fell 11-3 to Notre Dame in an IAC contest on Tuesday afternoon.The Lady Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Bella Romano singled and later came in to score on a passed ball.Notre Dame plated five runs in the third, and five more in the fourth to take a commanding 10-run lead.Waverly scored in the bottom of the fourth when Alyvia Daddona scored on an error.The Crusaders tacked on one more run in the sixth.Waverly’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Michaela Lauper to bring in Lourden Benjamin.Lauper finished the day with the one hit and RBI, while Aubrey Ennis added two hits, and Romano had the one single.The Lady Wolverines are scheduled to face Candor on the road at 4:30 p.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Quinlan, former Waverly mayor, passes away Police blotter Bradford County DA issues statement on juvenile proceedings Waverly grad Jilson living his dream in NASCAR Bradford County Court briefs Top Homes SAYRE 1-2 SAYRE 1-2 bedroom, heat, water, sewer and trash included, electric Top Jobs KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.