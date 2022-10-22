The world has lost a bit of its joy with the passing of Jim Ryder.
Standing in the baseball dugout, stalking the basketball court sidelines, perched on a stool at Barton’s Inn, on the course at Tioga Country Club or at his home on River Road as host to a member-guest weekend bash, Jim was a joy to be around.
In my 23 years in sports at The Evening (Morning) Times, I developed lots of friendships with coaches. Jim Ryder was one of, if not the best. The very best.
He was very appreciative of the coverage we gave to little Tioga, which at the time was somewhat of an outskirts orphan to television and major-metro newspaper paper coverage.
As baseball and basketball coach at Tioga, Jim had a perfect reporting record. I kid you not, not once did he fail to call in a game that we did not cover in person. We’re talking like hundreds of games. For that, we were immensely grateful.
Okay, sometimes his call came between 11:30 and midnight, and you could hear the ice cubes jingling in his glass, celebrating victory or drowning defeat with some spirits. But he called.
The cool thing about Jim Ryder is he loved to party. In fact, if he wasn’t the life of the party, then really there was no party.
Of course, his successful coaching career included several events that stand among my most cherished, vivid memories today.
There was the 1988 New York State basketball semifinal, when Tioga, seemingly with a comfortable lead and just seconds from victory in Glens Falls, had it incredibly snatched away by Section 8’s Malverne Mules.
Four years earlier, I was part of Tioga baseball’s post-season odyssey. With a 10-man team and one coach, the Tigers magically their weaved their way through Section 4 and intersectional play all the way to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s C-D championship game in Little Falls.
Tioga’s roster included the likes of Gage, Horton, Smith, Simmons, Ulrich, Whitcomb, Dougherty, Laurito, and LaPlante. Jack Horton and Randy Simmons were pitching aces.
The state semifinal/final-four bonanza meant an overnight trip.
I was asked by Coach Ryder to be an unofficial chaperone. So, I followed the mini-bus and roomed with about half the team. Coach Ryder roomed with the other half. That night, I slept on the floor, wedged tight against the door to keep the restless, rambunctious teens from slipping out to explore the finer sights of the Mohawk Valley.
After defeating Western Regional champ Hinsdale, 3-2, in eight innings in the semifinals in Herkimer, the Tigers trekked down the road to Little Falls’ minor league ballpark to face Section II stalwart Whitehall. The C-D state title was at stake.
Magically, the Tigers led mighty Whitehall 5-1 in the fifth.
Then, the bottom fell out. An infield error, a pop fly lost in the sun and a balk that erased what would have been a rally-ending fly-out fanned Whitehall’s comeback. In the end, Tioga wound up on the short end of a 10-7 tally. Tiger magic had run out one game too soon.
Heartbreaking, for sure.
A week or so later, Jim invited me to a little cookout bash, to celebrate and reflect upon that magical 1984 season. There were a lot of laughs and tons of fun.
That was my dear friend — Jim Ryder.
