Times Doubles Qualifying scores

The top 20 Morning Times Doubles Shootout qualifiersBowlers; (scores); {Hdcp/round}; Total1. Chuck Jones (680-699) and Chad Robbins (715-726) {18}, 2,856. 2. Jen Sfafer (676-687) and Jim Pitts (693-550) {113}, 2,832.3. John Butler (644-634) and Matt Loch (686-630) {62}, 2,718.4. Ashley Sherman (627-631) and Alex Sherman (692-728) {18}, 2.714.5. Cheryl Rice (652-684) and Chad Farr (602-621) {62}, 2,683.6. Jessica Morehart (510-471) and Alex Huff (611-678) {194}, 2,658.7. Clair Benson (471-624) and Chris Apgar (632-592) {162}, 2,643.8. Haley Simons (536-652) and Dustin Wright (692-648) {51}, 2,630.9. Rtan Nelson (556-606) and Bob Pietila (666-601) {99}, 2,627. 10. Dan Erickson (612-608) and Andy Erickson (588-727) {16}, 2,567.10. Jennifer Perry (372-468) and Bobby Benjamin (485-432) {405}, 2,567.12. Jerry Arnold (646-595) and Steve Chaffee (518-595) {97}, 2,548.13. Richard Walding (524-548) and Jeff Kisel (695-614) {83, 2,547.14. Michael Bellucci (639-662) and Ernie Brennan (625-594) {0}, 2,520.15. Katrina Fuller (444-438) and Al Fuller (634-645) {178}, 2,517.16. Deanna Johnson (410-490) and Jonathan Johnson (635-686) {145}, 2,511.17. Doniell Park (605-433) and Jim Schanbacher (606-680) {70}, 2,464.18. Diana Leonard (536-553) and Scott Teeter (555-579) {105}, 2,433.19. Laura Green (368-448) and Jay Green III (576-570) {226}, 2,414.20. Josh Decker (455-524) and Steve Zapotok (446-483) {218}, 2,344. 