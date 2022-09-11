NEWARK VALLEY – Tioga’s Tigers, with the advantage of a game under their belts, rolled to a 34-6 nonleague win over Newark Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Tioga scored on all three of its first half possessions, added a score on its first chance in the second half and the second squad finished off the scoring in the fourth period.
After handing Newark Valley two first downs on the game’s opening possession before forcing a Newark Valley punt, Tioga needed seven plays to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish when Ousmane Duncanson raced 18 yards to the end zone.
The Cardinals managed a pair of first downs the next time they had the ball, but Tioga’s Evan Sickler picked off his first pass of the year – he had six last season – gave Tioga the ball at the Tigers’ 25-yard line. It took 10 plays, but the Tigers’ march culminated in an eight-yard Duncanson TD run.
Duncanson finished with a team-high 84 yards and three TDs on just eight carries.
After forcing a three-and-out by Newark Valley, Tioga started its third drive at its 20-yard line. Overcoming a determined N.V. defense and a holding penalty, Tioga put together a 16-play drive that ate 6:51 off the clock and ended with an 11-yard TD pass from Caden Bellis to Sickler and just 13 seconds left in the first half. About the only thing that went wrong was Gavin Fisher’s PAT kick being blocked to leave the halftime score at 20-0.
Tioga got the ball to start the second half. The Tigers snapped the ball six times, recorded five first downs, and scored on a 15-yard Duncanson run to effectively seal it with 9:36 left in the third quarter.
Newark Valley – which had 53 yards of offense to that point -- was finally able to get some traction after taking over at its 20-yard line after forcing Tioga’s only punt.
With Tioga substituting liberally, the Cardinals kept the ball for 15 plays and 6:31, ending the drive with a 35-yard TD pass from QB Joseph Sherwood to Max Flesher.
Sickler took the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to Newark Valley’s 37-yard line. From there the second squad scored on a four-yard Brennan Sindoni run. Logan Bellis had been the “main man” on the drive with four carries for 30 yards.
Tioga -- which will travel to Harpursville/Afton for its first league game at 1:30 Saturday – racked up 253 rushing yards on 40 carries. In addition to Duncanson, Drew Macumber had 13 carries for 67 yards and Caden Bellis added 50 yards on 12 totes.
Caden Bellis also hit 10 of 15 passes for 116 yards and a TD. Sickler, with five catches for 49 yards and the score, led the receiving corps. Valentino Rossi added 46 yards on three receptions.
Landon Spoonhower led Newark Valley with 40 yards on 14 runs and the 35-yard TD pass from Sherwood to Flesher was the Cardinals’ lone completion.
