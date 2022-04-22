TIOGA CENTER — Tioga scored early and put the game away late on Thursday to down Newark Valley 11-4 in an IAC contest.
The Tigers took a 3-0 lead through two innings but led just 4-3 after Newark Valley scored a run in the top of the fifth.
Tioga responded to that challenge with seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.
A three-run Tioga rally in the fifth inning started with a simple walk to Cobe Whitmore. With Whitmore on third after some heads-up base running, Ethan Perry lofted a fly ball that was mishandled for a run-scoring error. With Perry on third, Casey Stoughton walked and stole second. Gavin Godfrey added a two-run double to the mix and the score was 7-3.
Newark Valley plated a run in the top of the sixth, but Tioga was just getting warmed up and put the game out of reach in the bottom of the inning.
Tioga actually had just five hits from five different players, but took full advantage of seven walks and six Cardinals errors.
Drew Macumber had a double and two RBI and Karson Sindoni had a single and two RBI.
Stoughton had a hit and scored four times, Whitmore had a hit and scored twice; Max Dydynski had a hit and scored twice; Perry scored twice; and Shea Bailey scored once.
Macumber started on the mound for Tioga, giving up five hits and a walk for two unearned runs with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Stoughton went 1 2/3 allowing a hit and a walk with three strikeouts; and Bailey finished up, allowing three hits, two walks and two earned runs in two innings
