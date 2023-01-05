ATHENS — NTL Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year and senior All-State performer Jenny Ryan for the Athens Lady Wildcats decided Wednesday afternoon to take her talents to Division 3 Muhlenberg College in the fall.
“Well I really wanted a competitive environment surrounding me,” Ryan said of her decision. “I felt that showed when I went to visit. I got to hang out with the team and got to watch them practice. I also really liked the lifestyle at Muhlenberg and how everything worked.”
Ryan was a supreme competitor on the court for Athens during her illustrious career — and in 2022 all of that work came to fruition as she proved herself to be one of the most versatile and hard-working players in not only the NTL but the entire state.
“It’s phenomenal and exciting,” Athens Volleyball Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “Jenny has worked really hard to get to play at the next level. It was huge and her number one goal.”
In her senior season, Ryan racked up 120 kills, 44 aces, 30 blocks, 200 digs, and 325 assists and was one of the most well-rounded offensive players around — resulting in her being named All-State and NTL Offensive Player of the year.
“It’s very exciting to see her get all these accolades,” Hanson said. “She’s going on, and now she gets to represent Athens at the next level… This only prepares her to go further and keep going.”
Ryan expects that with the departure of the senior setter from Muhlenberg, she should garner playing time in her first season on the court.
“Their senior setter just graduated, so it kind of gives me a better opportunity to play,” Ryan said. “That’s kind of what drove me to choose Muhlenberg. Because the (Muhlenberg coach) explained that he really liked my video and told me I would get a lot of playing time.”
Being such a standout talent-wise, it’s easy to overlook the hard-working nature of the Athens setter but she has been touted by other players and coaches as someone who goes above and beyond to master her craft.
“I saw so much of a change in her from her junior to senior year,” Hanson said. “When you’re an advanced player, you don’t always have to work as hard in practice, but she always worked harder than everyone else and wanted to up her game. It was awesome to watch.”
The ability to continuously work on her game and improve will be imperative to her success at the next level, with Muhlenberg playing in an extremely competitive conference that will test her from day one.
“I think we had a lot of good training by our coach,” Ryan said. “She really pushed us to be our best, and I think that’s what prepared me. I’m just a driven person. I would come to everything. I came to every single open gym. We always had open gyms in the summer, we always had practice whenever we could.”
With an impressive high school career behind her, Ryan pointed to her team camaraderie as one of the things she’ll miss most about her time wearing the silver and black for Athens when she takes on the challenge of the next level.
“I’ll just miss the team,” Ryan said. “I love the team, the bonds we’ve made, I feel like it really helped us to play better together. We have just been so close with each other.”
Looking forward, Ryan knows nothing at the next level is guaranteed but hopes to be able to continue to improve and crack the starting lineup in the fall as just a freshman.
“Playing time isn’t guaranteed,” Ryan said. “I’d really like to see me starting as a freshman. So that’s my number one goal right now, and just being able to work hard to pick it up with classes and stuff at the same time.”
Ryan will be majoring in business during her time at Muhlenberg College.
