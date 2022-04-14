TIOGA CENTER — Homestanding Tioga rapped out 13 hits — including five doubles — but still needed some seventh-inning magic to upend Edison 8-7 in IAC divisional play Wednesday evening.
After giving up an early lead, the Tigers found themselves facing a 7-4 deficit with just the bottom of the seventh to play. Then Tioga came up with the rally it needed to come away with the win.
With one down, Max Dydynski singled to right. Drew Macumber lined a single to left and the Tigers were in business. Gavin Godfrey added a hard-hit single to load the bases for Josh Reis. Godfrey was out on a fielder’s choice, but Dydynski and Macumber both scored on the play.
Now with two gone and the Spartans needing one more out to go into the weekend with a series win over Tioga.
That out never came.
Shea Bailey singled and Reis went to third. The Spartans elected to issue a free pass to Cobe Whitmore, loading the bases. Ken Sindoni then got an RBI the hard way when he was hit by a pitch. That forced Reis home, tying the game at 7-7 for Ethan Perry, who had started the game on the mound but would have no part in the decision. Perry lined the second pitch he saw to center for the game-winning RBI.
The game started great for the Tigers. Perry set the Spartans down in order in the top of the first. In the bottom of the first, Bailey opened the home half with a double. Whitmore traded places with Bailey on another two-bagger. Whitmore went to third on a passed ball and scored when the catcher’s throw to third got past the third baseman.That left it to Perry to kick-start the rally and he doubled to right. Two batters later, Dydynski doubled to center to send Perry home.
Tioga gave back two of those in the top of the second on a pair of inning-opening walks, an odd sacrifice that sent a runner home from second when nobody covered first and a sacrifice fly.
Tioga upped its lead to 4-2 on a bases-loaded plunking in the bottom of the third, only to see Edison ties it at 4-4 in the top of the fourth on a double, a pair of wild pitches and an RBI single.
Edison pulled slowly away from there until the Tigers came up with their game-winning rally.
Perry pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and four walks. Three of the four runs he allowed were earned. Whitmore got the win with three innings of relief. He gave up three hits and two walks. Two of the three runs he allowed were earned.
Perry helped his cause most at the plate with two singles, a double two runs and one big RBI.
Bailey and Dydynski had a single and a double each with Bailey scoring twice abd Dydynski credited with one run and one RBI.
Also for Tioga, Casey Stoughton had the other double; Whitmore ended with a hit, a run and one RBI; Sindoni had a hit and one RBI, Reis had a single, two RBI and a run; Macumber had a single and a run; and Gavin Gidfrey finished with a hit and one RBI.
There’s no rest for the weary as Tioga — tied atop the South Small School with Edison at 3-1 — is scheduled to host 0-2 Newark Valley at 4:30 p.m. today
