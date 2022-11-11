BINGHAMTON — The Waverly Wolverines will get another crack at Chenango Forks tonight when they travel to take on the Blue Devils for the Section IV Class C Championship.
Both teams enter the game with a 9-1 record — with Waverly’s one loss coming from Chenango Forks three weeks ago in a 14-13 defensive battle.
Forks has won the last nine Section IV titles and two straight state championships. The Blue Devils and Wolverines come into tonight’s game ranked 1-2 in the state.
Waverly is riding a three-game win streak since that defeat and is paced by quarterback Joey Tomasso who has been a true dual threat on the field with 2,037 yards through the air and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for a team-best 520 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Wolverine rushing attack boasts a host of strong runners, with five runners topping 100 yards so far this year, with Braeden Hills contributing 310 yards and four touchdowns, Jay Pipher with 248 yards and four touchdowns, and Kaleb Bechy with 232 yards and five touchdowns. Gage Tedesco had 200 yards and four touchdowns before going down with an injury.
In all, Waverly has rushed for 1,775 yards, and 30 touchdowns, at a clip of 6.8 yards per attempt.
The Waverly receivers are led by Pipher, who has been Tommasso’s favorite target in 2022 and has hauled in 50 catches for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Waverly has four other receivers over the 100-yard mark this season, with Jake VanHouten (357), Carter George (257), Isaiah Bretz (213) and Nate Delil (178) all reaching the mark.
The Waverly offense has scored in bunches this season, with nine games scoring over 30 points and averaging over 37 points per game.
Notably, their worst scoring output was against Chenango Forks, where they scored a season-low 13 points, their only game under 30 this season.
On defense, the Wolverines have been equally impressive — pitching a shutout and not allowing more than 17 points just once this season.
They allow an average of 13.8 points a game and are led by Ty Beeman, who has recorded a team-high 124 tackles with one sack as well as Connor Stotler, who has 93 tackles and a team-high two sacks this season.
Their opponent, the Blue Devils boasts a 9-1 record as well, with their only loss coming against Maine-Endwell by a score of 34-21.
They are currently on a six-game winning streak and are averaging 29.3 points per game.
They have scored over 30 just four times this season, but have relied on a smothering defense that allows just 11.3 points per game and held the high-octane Waverly offense to just 13 points in their last meeting.
Both teams have played a similar schedule with five common opponents besides each other in Owego Free Academy, Newark Valley, Oneonta, Susquehanna Valley, and Chenango Valley — where both teams were able to come out with wins in those matchups.
In the two teams’ previous matchup with each other — the Blue Devils came away with the one-point victory, but Waverly easily could have come away as the winner without a few miscues throughout the game.
The contest is set to kick off Friday at 7 p.m. in Binghamton.
