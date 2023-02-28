ALBANY — Caden Bellis overcame multiple hurdles to claim this year’s NYSPHSAA 138-pound state title this past weekend in Albany.
Bellis revealed that his wrestling season was full of challenges.
“It was tough for me. After football, I lost two weeks. Then with my knee, I lost another week. Then I broke my hand in semis at the tournament in Elmira. I lost another week there. I was kind of short on practices,” Bellis said.
In the semifinals, Bellis gave up the first takedown but took control from there, pinning Cole Joseph in the third period. He expressed some reservation about the quality of his performance in that, and an earlier, bout.
“My quarter and semi match I wasn’t too happy about. I didn’t have the right mindset going into the match. I wasn’t going out there to score points, I was going out there to win. In this last match I went out there to score points,” he said.
Bellis credited his coaches with helping him adjust his mindset.
“It was really my coaches just talking about it and that really changed my mentality.“
Bellis faced Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Nick Noto in the 138-pound final match. Noto was a returning third place finisher and ranked second in the state. Bellis scored first with an escape in the second period. He added a takedown to take a 3-0 lead into the final stanza.
Noto chose down and Bellis went to work. He got a bar and half, then ran the bar for three near fall. Bellis gave up an escape at the end of the bout to win 6-1.
Bellis is having an exceptional junior year. His state wrestling title follows being named the Player of the Year by the New York State Sports Writers Association for his football season accomplishments.
