A championship mentality.
It’s something all coaches will talk about with their teams, but it’s not always easily achieved.
In Tioga, that is exactly what head coach Nick Aiello has produced during his 13 seasons as the Tigers’ leader.
During his tenure, Aiello has won 10 Section IV Class D titles and he earned his third career New York State championship on Saturday afternoon in Syracuse.
Inside the Dome last weekend, Aiello led his Tigers to a 63-20 blowout win over Cambridge-Salem for their second straight Class D championship.
It was just the latest accomplishment for the Tioga football program that has become a true powerhouse in the state’s small school division.
There is one simple explanation for the Tigers’ success during Aiello’s tenure — it’s that championship mentality.
If you have watched one practice or game, you will know what I am talking about. The Tigers — whether it’s the current group or ones from his earlier teams — have bought into Aiello’s vision, and year in and year out they have found success on the field.
Football and wrestling a perfect match in Tioga
I got a chance to talk with some of the Tioga football players — who just happen to be members of the Tigers’ state title-winning wrestling team — on Tuesday evening.
The first thing they talked about was the work ethic that is evident at every level of both the football and wrestling programs.
“I think it’s the work ethic around us ... everyone wants to get better and everyone wants to win,” said Tioga junior Gianni Silvestri on Tioga’s recent success.
Standout junior running back Ousmane Duncanson — who ran for 16 touchdowns this year — echoed that sentiment.
“In Tioga, we work all offseason ... You can definitely tell once you get into the regular season, who has been working (hard) and who hasn’t,” said Duncanson, who won the 152-pound state wrestling title a year ago.
Silvestri, who has won two individual state wrestling titles, said that his time on the mat certainly helps when he hits the football field.
“(Wrestling) helped a lot. It helped tackling and just the mentality wrestlers have ... (we use that) going out and playing football,” said Silvestri, who finished his football season with 53 tackles and two interceptions.
I wrote a similar column this past March when the Tigers’ wrestling team won their third straight team title at the state tournament. In fact, I probably could have just copied and pasted a lot of this and replaced wrestling with football.
The two programs’ drive to the top of New York State have really been like two Tioga school buses cruising side-by-side on the highway — the only difference is one gets off in Albany and the other in Syracuse.
Tioga wrestling coach Kris Harrington is proud of the partnership he and Aiello have formed over the years.
“We have a great relationship. We are pushing guys to each other all the time ... We’re big supporters of each other,” said Harrington, who has led the Tigers to the last three state team titles.
During my 20-year journalism career, I have seen several times — in multiple states — how strong football and wrestling programs can feed off each other and help both teams reach new heights.
While both programs would probably be pretty successful on their own, I truly believe these two sports can help develop great players on the field and elite wrestlers on the mat.
“We’re Tioga and I think that’s where other schools (make a mistake) where (they are like) ‘we’re a football school or we’re a wrestling school,’ no we are Tioga,” Harrington said.
“I want the football team to win a state title every year and (coach Aiello) wants me to win a state title. Heck, we want the basketball team to win. I’ve never understood this us against them mentality in your own school. That’s the dumbest thing. We have 60 kids a class ... I think it’s a mentality and a mindset, just being tough and rugged. I think it helps in both (sports).”
Duncanson summed up the goal of both programs perfectly.
“I mean, in the end, we are all looking to win a state title. The goal is the same,” he said.
The Tigers got the job done on the football field — now it’s the Tioga wrestlers turn.
Bellis’ star continues to rise
Speaking of Tigers who shine on the football field and on the wrestling mat, quarterback Caden Bellis just improved to 26-0 as Tioga’s starting signal caller.
Let me say that again, Caden Bellis has started 26 career games for Tioga’s football team — and he has won every one of them.
Now, he has had plenty of help — including from 2021 Class D Player of the Year Emmett Wood a year ago. But this season, Bellis was the star of the show.
The junior completed 81 of 123 passes for 1,512 yards and 24 touchdowns, while throwing just three interceptions. Bellis also ran the ball 95 times for 780 yards and 10 more scores.
While his offense was impressive, Bellis also led the team on the defensive side of the ball. He finished with 166 tackles, including 18 in the state title game.
His talent is evident and he can truly do it all on the football field, but maybe the most important thing for Bellis is exactly what I started this column talking about — he has a champions’ mentality.
Whether it’s on the football field or the wrestling mat — where he was a state finalist a year ago — Caden Bellis puts in the work and has the talent and drive to accomplish anything he puts his mind to.
I, for one, can’t wait to see what he does next.
Editor’s Note: Look for the Morning Times’ Fall Sports Most Valuable Players and All-Star teams to be announced on Saturday, Dec. 24. A week later, the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region teams will be unveiled.
