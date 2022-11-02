Lady Tigers sweep into Class D semifinals By The Times editor Nov 2, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Tioga’s Hailey Browne goes up for one of her team-high nine kills during Tuesday’s Section IV Class D quarterfinals against Bainbridge-Guilford. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Tioga’s Kyra Bailey gets underneath a ball during Tuesday’s sectional volleyball match. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga volleyball team cruised into the Section IV Class D semifinals with a 3-0 sweep of Bainbridge-Guilford on Tuesday.Tioga won the sets 25-14, 25-11 and 25-15 to advance to semifinal pool play on their home court on Thursday. Action will begin at 4:30 p.m.The Lady Tigers were led by Kyra Bailey, who finished with 16 service points, including four aces, 13 assists, seven digs, and two kills.Hailey Browne led the Tigers' attack with nine kills, while also finishing with three points (one ace) and two digs.Reese Howey had another solid performance, finishing with 10 points, four aces, six kills, three digs, three blocks and two assists.The Tigers got strong serving from Megan Vance, who finished with 16 points and three aces. She also had three kills in the win.Lily Mesler had five assists and two digs for the Tigers, who also received four service points and one dig from Courtney Benjamin-Doyle.On Thursday, the top-seeded Tigers will host pool play, which will include No. 2 Oxford, No. 3 Unadilla Valley and No. 4 Deposit-Hancock. 