The Saturday of the North Section Wrestling Championships is one of my favorite days of the year. It starts the Road to Hershey for high school wrestlers in our area, and brings the entire wrestling community — young and old — together to watch some great action on the mat.
This year was even more special as the fans were back in the stands a year after COVID forced sectionals to be held with just wrestlers, coaches, officials and the media.
The 2022 North Section tournament did not disappoint.
It had everything a sectional tournament is known for:
- A few upsets
- Contentious matches with wrestlers, coaches and fans fired up on both sides
- Blood round matches that leave one side thrilled to be advancing to districts and the other devastated to have their season come to an end
- A great Hall of Fame ceremony with past North Section wrestling legends getting one more cheer from the crowd
- Our area’s top wrestlers showing why they are expected to make a run to Hershey
- And, finally, finals bouts that get the entire crowd on its feet
Let’s start with the last one on that list. I had the privilege of calling the entire tournament on the Morning Times Live Stream — and the 2022 sectional finals was a ton of fun to watch and broadcast.
There were plenty of good bouts, but watching Towanda freshman Rylee Sluyter hit a headlock in the final seconds to win the 126-pound title was absolutely thrilling.
I’ve been announcing sporting events for the Times’ live stream for the last two years and have done some radio before that, but it never gets old to call a match like the one between Sluyter and Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger.
The crowd went crazy and it was a magical moment to watch the Towanda freshman jump into the arms of his father and assistant coach Jeremy Sluyter before celebrating with his teammates who were waiting for him just off the mat.
That is what wrestling is all about and why the sectional tournament is special.
While the sectional tournament is one of my favorite events of the year, I also got a chance to head to Sayre on Saturday afternoon — during a break in the wrestling action — to watch the final three quarters (and overtime) of the boys game of the NTL Showdown finals between Athens and Troy.
Just like the Sluyter-Hunsinger match, the Athens-Troy contest did not disappoint.
The third meeting in the series was just like the first two — an intense back-and-forth game featuring some of the top talent in our area in front of a large and boisterous crowd.
If you haven’t watched Troy’s Ty Barrett play, you should try and catch one of the Trojans’ upcoming District IV playoff games. The kid can just flat out ball and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen him catch a breather on the bench. And Athens senior JJ Babcock has gone shot for shot with Barrett over the last couple weeks and made his case for being one of the top two players in the Northern Tier League.
Unfortunatley, I didn’t get to stay and watch the girls’ final of the NTL Showdown as I had to get back to the wrestling tournament. It would have been fun to watch two of the best coaches around — Athens’ Brian Miller and Towanda’s Rob Gentile — lead their teams on Saturday night.
Now, usually the NTL Showdown finals are held at Mansfield University. Due to COVID-19 protocols that was not the case this year and they were held at Sayre. I understand that the showdown finals have been held on the same Saturday of the North Section tournament for years, but that doesn’t mean they always have to be, does it?
Maybe the reason why the scheduling stood out was because this year’s showdown featured all “NTL East” schools and it was right next door to wrestling, but I would have a hard time counting the number of conversations I’ve heard or read on social media this past week about the showdown games and sectionals being held on the same day.
One of my biggest pet peeves is the phrase, “Well that’s how we have always done it.”
Pardon my french, but who the hell cares how you have always done it?
There are almost always ways to improve things — whether we are talking about a business, my diet or the way leagues schedule games. You should always look at things and ask “what could I do to make this better?”
There is no reason why the NTL should schedule against itself.
The North Section Wrestling Championships is probably the biggest event of the year in our area and deserves to stand on its own.
The NTL Showdown is a great showcase of our league’s basketball talent and those players deserve to have as big of a crowd as possible.
Why are you making fans choose between one or the other. And while this year the two events were a mile apart, most years they are almost an hour apart.
Hopefully the people in charge of scheduling will look at things different next year. Ask teams not to schedule a regular season game on the Wednesday of the final week. That way you can have the showdown semifinals on Wednesday and the finals on Friday night — whether it’s at MU or if you rotate sites so schools could raise some money for their programs.
Just because it has always been done one way, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look at things every few years and see if there’s a better way.
