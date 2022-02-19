North Section

Individual Champions

2021

106: Brock Weiss (Jersey Shore)

113: Gavin Bradley (Athens)

120: Isaac Landis (Canton)

126: Sheldon Seymour (Troy)

132: Liam Goodrich (Jersey Shore)

138: Hayden Ward (Canton)

145: Nathan Higley (Sullivan County)

152: Nick Woodruff (Wyalusing)

160: Riley Parker (Canton)

172: Kohen Lehman (North Penn/Liberty)

189: Haydn Packer (Jersey Shore)

215: Clay Watkins (Towanda)

285: Kade Sottolano (Williamson)

2020

106: Isaac Landis (Canton)

113: Gavin Bradley (Athens)

120: Sheldon Seymour (Troy)

126: Nick Woodruff (Wyalusing)

132: Hayden Ward (Canton)

138: Colbrin Nolan (Wyalusing)

145: Nathan Higley (Sullivan County)

152: Logan Newton (Wyalusing)

160: Bryant Green (Towanda)

170: Timmy Ward (Canton)

182: Alex West (Athens)

195: Garrett Storch (Canton)

220: Trevor Williams (Canton)

285: Dawson Brown (Northeast Bradford)

2019

106: Sheldon Seymour (Troy)

113: Liam Goodrich (Jersey Shore)

120: Jacob Bruyn (Wyalusing)

126: Matthew Carpenter (Williamson)

132: Nathan Higley (Sullivan County)

138: Gabe Packer (Jersey Shore)

145: Preston Rogers (Towanda)

152: Isaac Cory (Troy)

160: Cooper Mosier (Towanda)

170: David Galasso (Athens)

182: Hunter O’Connor (Jersey Shore)

195: Clay Green (Towanda)

220: Jackson Chilson (Wyalusing)

285: Dawson Brown (Northeast Bradford)

2018

106: Sheldon Seymour (Troy)

113: Darren Schum (Wyalusing)

120: Logan Newton (Wyalusing)

126: A.J. Burkhart (Athens)

132: Chris Horton (Athens)

138: Lukas O’Connor (Wyalusing)

145: Mackey Gleckner (Canton)

152: Cooper Mosier (Towanda)

160: Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing)

170: Ed Mapes (Wyalusing)

182: Tyler Devonshire (Northeast Bradford)

195: Jackson Chilson (Wyalusing)

220: Dawson Brown (Northeast Bradford)

285: Justin Kriner (North Penn-Liberty)

2017

106: Sheldon Seymour (Troy)

113: Austin Burkhart (Athens)

120: Chris Horton (Athens)

126: Brock Horton (Athens)

132: Brian Courtney (Athens)

138: Luke Yonkin (Wyalusing)

145: Gage Cannavino (Athens)

152: Kaidon Winters (Athens)

160: Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing)

170: Ed Mapes (Wyalusing)

182: Zach Zimmerman (Troy)

195: Mike Wilcox (Wyalusing)

220: Kaleb Smith (Wellsboro)

285: Dawson Otis (Wyalusing)

2016

106: Chris Horton (Athens)

113: Nate Nordin (Sayre)

120: Brock Horton (Athens)

126: Brian Courtney (Athens)

132: Josh Haley (Wyalusing)

138: Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing)

145: Collin Edsell (Wyalusing)

152: Denton Porter (Wyalusing)

160: Charlie Andrews (North Penn-Liberty)

170: Dayton Wickwire (Towanda)

182: Zach Zimmerman (Troy)

195: Mike Wilcox (Wyalusing)

220: Roger Horton (Athens)

285: Dawson Otis (Wyalusing)

2015

106: Dennis Route (Canton)

113: Luke Yonkin (Wyalusing)

120: Brian Courtney (Athens)

126: Dalton Revels (Troy)

132: Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing)

138: Collin Edsell (Wyalusing)

145: Denton Porter (Wyalusing)

152: Dayton Wickwiire (Towanda)

160: Justin Haley (Wyalusing)

170: Nick Stephani (Troy)

182: Zach Zimmerman (Troy)

195: Tyler Cole (Canton)

220: Dylan Otis (Wyalusing)

285: Dawson Otis (Wyalusing)

2014

106: Brian Courtney (Athens)

113: Ethan Calkins (Troy)

120: Tyrus Hamblin (Williamson)

126: Shawn Nitcznski (Sullivan County)

132: Collin Edsell (Wyalusing)

138: Trevor McWhorter (Williamson)

145: Billy Barnes (Williamson)

152: Justin Sheets (Towanda)

160: Nick Stephani (Troy)

170: Justin Griffith (Wyalusing)

182: Dalton Claupein (Towanda)

195: Garrett Wesneski (Canton)

220: Dylan Otis (Wyalusing)

285: Garrett Pratt (Towanda)

2013

106: Kyle Blascak (Towanda)

113: Ethan Calkins (Troy)

120: Collin Edsell (Wyalusing)

126: Logan Everett (Williamson)

132: Trevor McWhorter (Williamson)

138: Nick Bruce (Troy)

145: Billy Barnes (Williamson)

152: Nick Stephani (Troy)

160: Kyle Post (Sayre)

170: Rexford Hunter (Williamson)

182: Dakoatah Manning (Towanda)

195: Chad Daugherty (Wellsboro)

220: Dylan Otis (Wyalusing)

285: Dalton Chilson (Wyalusing)

2012

106: Tyrus Hamblin (Williamson)

113: Brandon Kelley (Wyalusing)

120: Logan Everett (Williamson)

126: Billy Barnes (Williamson)

132: Ryan Hart (Wyalusing)

138: Zack Green (Northeast)

145: Joe Champluvier (Wyalusing)

152: Zack Ripic (Towanda)

160: Tyler Fenton (Wyalusing)

170: Dan Frankenfield (Wyalusing

182: Anthony Clark (Wyalusing)

195: Chad Daugherty (Wellsboro)

220: Nathan Stettler (North Penn)

285: Nathan Kriner (North Penn)

2011

103: Logan Everett (Williamson)

112: Trevor McWhorter (Williamson)

119: Braden Calkins (Troy)

125: Cody Wheeler (Towanda)

130: Ryan Hart (Wyalusing)

135: Caleb Willey (Towanda)

140: Joe Champluvier (Wyalusing)

145: Zack Ripic (Towanda)

152: Jake Clemens (Wellsboro)

160: Tyler Stettler (North Penn)

171: Mike Cobb (Wyalusing)

189: RJ Forbes (Towanda)

215: Nathan Stettler (North Penn)

285: Aaron Schultz (Towanda)

2010

103: Logan Everett (Williamson)

112: Cody Wheeler (Towanda)

119: Braden Calkins (Troy)

125: Ben Knecht (Athens)

130: Ryan Hart (Wyalusing)

135: Joe Champluvier (Wyalusing)

140: Matt Courtney (Athens)

145: Garrett Russell (Athens)

152: Mike Testen (Athens)

160: Mike Cobb (Wyalusing)

171: Mike Clark (Wyalusing)

189: Travis Chesla (Towanda)

215: Todd Hall (Athens)

285: Pete Champluvier (Wyalusing)

2009

103: Cody Wheeler (Towanda)

112: David White (Athens)

119: Zane McClaskey (Wyalusing)

125: Derek Leiby (Troy)

130: Matt Courtney (Athens)

135: Aaron Kenyon (Wyalusing)

140: Garrett Russell (Athens)

145: Taylor Woznicki (Wyalusing)

152: Beau Parker (Troy)

160: Mike Cobb (Wyalusing)

171: Jared Boor (Troy)

189: Darin Rockwell (Towanda)

215: Jesse Chesla (Towanda)

285: Travis Chesla (Towanda)

2008

103: David White (Athens)

112: Alan Blaisure (Wyalusing)

119: Zane McClaskey (Wyalusing)

125: Derek Leiby (Troy)

130: AJ Serrano (Troy)

135: Richie Villanti (Sayre)

140: Caleb Vanderpool (Towanda)

145: Steven Segar (Troy)

152: Zach Cerrone (Wellsboro)

160: Garrett Morgan (Athens)

171: Jake Lamphere (Towanda)

189: Jesse Chesla (Towanda)

215: Zack Tedesco (Troy)

285: Tyler Crawford (Wyalusing)

2007

103: David White (Athens)

112: Dustin Logan (Towanda)

119: Logan Weed (Troy)

125: Kyle Leljedal (Towanda)

130: Mike Testen (Athens)

135: Caleb Vanderpool (Towanda)

140: Mike Maurer (Towanda)

145: Steven Seager (Troy)

152: Chad Sindoni (Athens)

160: Garrett Morgan (Athens)

171: Alex Chaffee (Northeast)

189: Tyler Crawford (Wyalusing)

215: Darin Rockwell (Towanda)

275: Joe Brink (Wyalusing)

2006

103: Zane McClaskey (Wyalusing)

112: Devon Leiby (Troy)

119: Calaeb Vanderpool (Towanda)

125: Zach Gardner (Williamson)

130: Tyler Leljedal (Towanda)

135: Isaac Stoll (Northeast)

140: Josh Knecht (Athens)

145: Jordan Collum (Williamson)

152: Chad Sindoni (Athens)

160: Alex Chaffee (Northeast)

171: Adam Morgan (Athens)

189: Darin Rockwell (Towanda)

215: Dustin Bishop (Athens)

275: Brock Nichols (Towanda)

2005

103: Caleb Vanderpool (Towanda)

112: Chris Tewksbury (Wyalusing)

119: Matt Lee (Wyalusing)

125: Matt Fisk (Wyalusing)

130: Barry Thrush (Athens)

135: Josh Knecht (Athens)

140: Mike Maurer (Towanda)

145: Jon Applebee (Towanda)

152: Alex Chaffee (Northeast)

160: Jason Crawford (Wyalusing)

171: Cory Raupers (Athens)

189: Dustin Harsch (Wyalusing)

215: Greg Schantz (Wyalusing)

275: Brock Nichols (Towanda)

2004

103: Chris Tewksbury (Wyalusing)

112: Matt Lee (Wyalusing)

119: Matt Fisk (Wyalusing)

125: Barry Thrush (Athens)

130: Ben Bolt (Mansfield)

135: Donnie Barrett (Sayre)

140: Trevor Bennett (Athens)

145: Kyle Jane (Wyalusing)

152: Jeremiah Serfas (Athens)

160: Cory Raupers (Athens)

171: Stephen Laudermilch (Northeast)

189: Rick Ausem (Towanda)

215: Joe Peterson (Wyalusing)

275: Greg Schantz (Wyalusing)

2003

103: Matt Lee (Wyalusing)

112: Matt Fisk (Wyalusing)

119: Mark Armstrong (Wyalusing)

125: Zac Sheldon (Wyalusing)

130: Ben Bolt (Mansfield)

135: Trevor Bennett (Athens)

140: Chris Collum (Williamson)

145: Cory Raupers (Athens)

152: Mitch Webster (Towanda)

160: Stephen Laudermilch (Northeast)

171: Aaron Raupers (Athens)

189: Greg Schantz (Wyalusing)

215: Nate Compton (Wellsboro)

275: Mike Chatburn (Towanda)

2002

103: Matt Fisk (Wyalusing)

112: Dustin Bloss (Sayre)

119: Trevor Bennett (Sayre)

125: Zac Sheldon (Wyalusing)

130: Kyle Howland (Northeast)

140: Trevor Twigg (Sayre)

145: Niles Putnam (Wyalusing)

152: Derrick Morgan (Athens)

160: Dann Laudermilch (Northeast)

171: Josh Fisk (Wyalusing)

189: Steve Sargent (Mansfield)

275: Dan Cook (Wyalusing)

2001

103: Trevor Bennett (Sayre)

112: Dustin Bloss (Sayre)

119: Zac Sheldon (Wyalusing)

125: Kyle Howland (Northeast)

130: Scott Henry (Wyalusing)

135: Ross Muench (Wyalusing)

140: Derrick Morgan (Athens)

145: Jared Renzo (Troy)

152: Dann Laudermilch (Northeast)

160: David Ausem (Towanda)

171: Josh Fisk (Wyalusing)

189: Matt Watson (Troy)

275: Sean Kelley (Sayre)

2000

103: Kevin Robson (Troy)

112: Joel Vanderpool (Towanda)

119: Ben Laudermilch (Northeast)

125: Kent Muench (Wyalusing)

130: Scott Henry (Wyalusing)

135: Craig Fitzgerald (Wyalusing)

140: Trevor Twigg (Sayre)

145: Dave Patrick (Wyalusing)

152: Justin Johnson (Wyalusing)

160: Josh Fisk (Wyalusing)

171: Bud Putmun (Wyalusing)

189: Justin Millard (Wyalusing)

Hwt.: Casey McPherson (Northeast)

1999

103: Niles Putnam (Wyalusing)

112: Greg McCarty (Sullivan)

119: Matt Freeborn (Northeast)

125: Ben Laudermilch (Northeast)

130: Gabe Nickerson (Wyalusing)

135: Dave Patrick (Wyalusing)

140: Mike Wulff (Wyalusing)

145: Justin Johnson (Wyalusing)

160: Bud Putnum (Wyalusing

171: Nick Webster (Towanda)

189: John Henry (Wyalusing)

Hwt.: Aaron Rider (Towanda)

1998

103: Matt Freeborn (Northeast)

112: Ben Laudermilch (Northeast)

119: Mike Wulff (Wyalusing)

125: Dave Patrick (Wyalusing)

130: Gabe Nickerson (Wyalusing)

140: Justin Johnson (Wyalusing)

145: Gabe Webster (Sayre)

152: Jarod Alexander (Sayre)

160: Jason Franklin (Wyalusing)

171: Matt Lee (Wyalusing)

189: John Henry (Wyalusing)

Hwt.: Herc Benjamin (Towanda)

1997

103: Kent Muench (Wyalusing)

112: Dave Patrick (Wyalusing)

119: Erik Franklin (Sayre)

130: Craig Fitzgerald (Wyalusing)

135: Gabe Webster (Sayre)

140: Jeremiah Nickerson (Wyalusing)

145: Jarod Alexander (Sayre)

152: John Henry (Wyalusing)

160: Jason Franklin (Wyalusing)

171: Jacob Stroud (Towanda)

189: Derek Winters (Wyalusing)

Hwt.: Bryan Champluvier (Wyalusing)

1996

103: Jim Onofre (Sayre)

112: Erik Franklin (Sayre)

119: Jeremy Sluyter (Towanda)

125: Gabe Webster (Sayre)

130: Jared McMicken (Wyalusing)

135: Randy Levan (Sullivan)

140: Ryan Rogers (Sayre)

145: Jonathan Henry (Wyalusing)

152: Cassidy Shults (Wyalusing)

160: Jon Johnson (Wyalusing)

171: Jason Vermilya (Troy)

189: Brad Cron (Sayre)

Hwt.: Kevin Allis (Sayre)

1995

103: Duke Smalley (Sayre)

112: Jeremy Sluyter (Towanda)

119: Gabe Webster (Sayre)

125: Joe Quatrini (Sayre)

130: Jared McMicken (Wyalusing)

135: David Valenzuela (Towanda)

140: Robert Evans (Northeast)

145: Cassidy Shults (Wyalusing)

152: Jon Johnson (Wyalusing)

160: Jason Vermilya (Troy)

171: Brad Cron (Sayre)

189: Jon Martin (Towanda)

Hwt.: Tim Tuttle (Towanda)

1994

103: Jeremy Sluyter (Towanda)

112: Jason Sluyter (Towanda

119: Matt Clutter (Northeast)

125: Jared McMicken (Wyalusing)

130: Cassidy Shults (Wyalusing)

135: Jon Johnson (Wyalusing)

140: Jason Laudermilch (Northeast)

145: Jason Vermilya (Troy)

152: Jason Higley (Sullivan)

160: Kevin Campbell (Sayre)

171: Charlie Tuttle (Towanda)

189: Jon Martin (Towanda)

Hwt.: Adam Wells (Wyalusing)

1993

103: Scott Moody (Wyalusing)

112: Thad Boyles (Troy)

119: Deryl Machmer (Troy)

125: Bart Gonzalez (Sayre)

130: Doug Gates (Towanda)

135: Chad Hartwick (Mansfield)

140: Frank Heath (Towanda)

145: Kevin Campbell (Sayre)

152: Robert O’Connor (Wyalusing)

160: Kevin O’Neil (Wyalusing)

171: Ed Moore (Wyalusing)

189: Greg Garrity (Sayre)

Hwt.: Bill Hicks (Troy)

1992

103: Scott Moody (Wyalusing

112: Joe Jeffrey (Northeast)

119: Bart Gonzalez (Sayre)

125: Ken Bentley (Sayre)

130: Randy Gilliland (Troy)

135: Frank Heath (Towanda)

140: Robert O’Connor (Wyalusing)

145: William Carr (Wyalusing)

152: Kevin O’Neil (Wyalusing)

160: Kirby Ellis (Towanda)

171: Ed Moore (Wyalusing)

189: Bill Hicks (Troy)

Hwt.: Matt Noldy (Sayre)

1991

103: Jason Sluyter (Towanda)

112: Joe Jeffrey (Northeast)

119: Bart Gonzalez (Sayre)

125: Doug Gates (Towanda)

130: Randy Gilliland (Troy)

135: Chris Webster (Sayre)

140: Paul Sites (Towanda)

145: Chad Willey (Towanda)

152: Clay Charlesworth (Towanda)

160: Kirby Ellis (Towanda)

171: Ed Moore (Wyalusing)

189: Greg Garrity (Sayre)

Hwt.: Reggie Schoonover (Towanda)

1990

103: Matt Teeter (Athens)

112: Jamie Devine (Towanda)

119: Bob Abrams (Sayre)

125: Luke Clutter (Northeast)

130: Chris Webster (Sayre)

135: Kyle Junker (Athens)

140: Clay Charlesworth (Towanda)

145: Ed Mercer (Sullivan)

152: Greg Hawley (Troy)

160: Mike Madigan (Towanda)

171: Havid Heyer (Towanda)

189: Ron Forbes (Towanda)

Hwt.: Scott Harkness (Troy)

1989

103: Matt Teeter (Athens)

112: Luke Clutter (Northeast)

119: Bob Abrams (Sayre)

125: Mark Teeter (Athens)

130: Kyle Junker (Athens)

135: Rodney Hatch (Athens)

140: Jon Miller (SRU)

145: Joel Lubertowicz (Athens)

152: Clint Anderson (Towanda)

160: Scott Epler (Wyalusing)

171: Bill Howard (Sullivan)

189: John Thurston (Athens)

Hwt.: Bob Watkins (Towanda)

1988

98: Luke Clutter (Northeast)

105: Jerry Fries (Towanda)

112: Erick Knolles (Athens)

119: Mark Teeter (Athens)

126: Tony Christini (Sullivan)

132: Todd Maynard (Sayre)

138: Grady Forbes (Athens)

145: Brett Jagger (Northeast)

155: Rob Wolfe (Sayre)

167: Gary Otis (Wyalusing)

185: John Thurston (Athens)

Hwt.: Bob Watkins (Towanda)

1987

98: Jerry Fries (Towanda)

105: Eric Knolles (Athens)

112: Tim Hoffman (Towanda)

119: Shane Cole (Athens)

126: Jass Sheets (Towanda)

132: Brett Keeney (Northeast)

138: Colin Place (Towanda)

145: Mike Taylor (Sullivan)

155: Mark Woodruff (Wyalusing)

167: Rob Wolfe (Sayre)

185: Matt Vanderpool (Towanda)

Hwt.: Chris Ruhf (Wyalusing)

1986

98: Eric Knolles (Athens)

105: Tim Hoffman (Towanda)

112: Shane Cole (Athens)

119: Joel Marshall (Sayre)

126: Jim Souto (Northeast)

132: Brett Keeney (Northeast)

138: Frank Repsher (Wyalusing)

145: Rob Wolfe (Sayre)

155: Paul Keysaw (Athens)

167: Todd Wertz (Wyalusing)

185: Matt Vanderpool (Towanda)

Hwt.: Chris Clark (Northeast)

1985

98: Shawn Madigan (Sayre)

105: Tim Mosier (Wyalusing)

112: Jay White (Troy)

119: Sam Bocchino (Wyalusing)

126: Dave Kennedy (Athens)

132: Joe Doss (Wyalusing)

138: Craig Havens (Troy)

145: Paul Keysaw (Athens)

155: Todd Werts (Wyalusing)

167: Lew Prough (SRU)

185: Ron Hollenback (Sayre)

Hwt.: Bob Pond (Sayre)

1984

98: Chris McCutcheon (Sayre)

105: Chris Taylor (Wyalusing)

112: Dave Kennedy (Athens)

119: Barry Munn (Sayre)

126: Paul Keysaw (Athens)

132: Todd Grace (SRU)

138: Sean Cartwright (Towanda)

145: Dave Kreider (Athens)

155: Lenny Cory (Troy)

167: Lew Prough (SRU)

185: Willie Jenniings (Troy)

Hwt.: Art Parker (Troy)

1983

98: Chris Taylor (Wyalusing)

105: Barry Munn (Sayre)

112: Dave Kennedy (Athens)

119: Brian Jones (Northeast)

126: Rick Route (Canton)

132: Dave Kreider (Athens)

138: Tom Wright (Canton)

145: Bill Ellis (Northeast)

155: Frank Durzich (Sayre)

167: Ron Hollenback (Sayre)

185: Brian Keefe (Wyalusing)

Hwt.: Brett Alexander (Canton)

1982

98: Tim Teeter (Athens)

105: Dave Kennedy (Athens)

112: Bob Davis (Northeast)

119: Bucky Place (Sayre)

126: Rick Route (Canton)

132: John Clarke (Athens)

138: Dick Jordan (Sullivan)

145: Mike Testan (Athens)

155: Shawn Rogers (Sayre)

167: Dan Shaffer (Canton)

185: Brian Keefe (Wyalusing)

Hwt.: James Crawford (Wyalusing)

1981

98: Ken Frisbie (Athens)

105: Don Leberfinger (Sullivan)

112: Tom Burns (Sayre)

119: Bob Johnson (Athens)

126: Willie Beckwith (Northeast)

132: Hohn Clarke (Athens)

138: Alan Hoyt (Sayre)

145: Mike Crammer (Sullivan)

155: Mike Stephani (Troy)

167: Joe Moore (Wyalusing)

185: Brett Alexander (Canton)

Hwt.: Jake Shaffer (Canton)

1980

98: Bucky Place (Sayre)

105: Tom Burns (Sayre)

112: Jamie Robson (Troy)

119: Scott Webster (Athens)

126: Bruce Andrien (Troy)

132: Mike Wood (SRU)

138: Dan Wilson (Troy)

145: Mike Stephani (Troy)

155: Alan Hall (Athens)

167: Tom Gordon (Towanda)

185: Joe Moore (Wyalusing)

Hwt.: Todd Ribovich (Canton)

1979

98: Bucky Place (Sayre)

105: Jamie Robson (Troy)

112: Scott Webster (Athens)

119: Gary Webster (Athens)

126: Greg Shuman (Athens)

132: Jim Bender (Athens)

138: Eric Childs (Sayre)

145: Jeff Sechrist (Canton)

155: Frank Darling (Northeast)

167: Tom Gordon (Towanda)

185: Jeff Hanes (Troy)

Hwt.: Todd Ribovich (Canton)

1978

98: Tom Cohick (Canton)

105: Scott Webster (Athens)

112: Joe Cusson (Sullivan)

119: Gary Webster (Athens)

126: Eric Childs (Sayre)

132: Mark Twigg (Sayre)

138: Steve Robbins (Troy)

145: Pat Kelley (Athens)

155: Marty Jones (Athens)

167: Crist Palmer (Canton)

185: Keith Dewey (Troy)

Hwt.: Todd Ribovich (Canton)

1977

98: Gary Webster (Athens)

105: Mark Bennett (Athens)

112: Scott Webster (Athens)

119: Eric Childs (Sayre)

126: Chris Crandall (Troy)

132: Mark Twigg (Sayre)

138: George Page (Troy)

145: Walt Fisk (Sayre)

155: Marty Jones (Athens)

167: Steve Hoyt (Sayre)

185: Alvin Morgan (SRU)

Hwt.: Bernie Trout (Athens)

1976

98: Mark Bennett (Athens)

105: Glenn Jarvis (Athens)

112: Eric Childs (Sayre)

119: Tony Wells (Wyalusing)

126: Dan Rhoades (Athens)

132: Dan Hildebrandt (Northeast)

138: Keith Grant (SRU)

145: Walt Fisk (Sayre)

155: Curt Card (SRU)

167: Mike Shuman (Athens)

185: Alvin Morgan (SRU

Hwt.: Jim Coombs (Athenss)

1975

98: Mark Bennett (Athens)

105: Glenn Jarvis (Athens)

112: Dwight Shoemaker (Troy)

119: Tony Wells (Wyalusing)

126: Doug Rhoades (Athens)

132: Dan Hildebrandt (Northeast)

138: Walt Fisk (Sayre)

145: Glenn Dieffenbach (SRU)

155: Stan Fox (Northeast)

167: Ivan Janowsky (SRU)

185: Tom Peterman (Sullivan)

Hwt.: Lynn Perry (SRU)

1974

88: Glenn Jarvis (Athens)

95: Dan Rhoades (Athens)

103: Joe Onofre (Sayre)

112: Tony Wells (Wyalising)

120: Doug Rhoades (Athens)

127: Bill Regan (Athens)

133: Keith Grant (SRU)

138: Glen Boor (Troy)

145: Paul Kelley (Athens)

154: Jerry Peterman (Sullivan)

165: Rick May (Troy)

180: John Rogers (Sayre)

Hwt.: Lynn Perry (SRU)

1973

88: Rick Smith (Towanda)

95: Joe Onofre (Sayre)

103: Doug Rhoades (Athens)

112: Steve Williams (Wyalusing)

120: Steve Swingle (Athens)

127: Bill Regan (Athens)

133: Ron Kingsley (Troy)

138: Kim Kinsman (Troy)

145: Rex Kingsley (SRU)

154: Jeff Werkheiser (Sayre)

165: Jake Woodruff (Wyalusing)

180: Lynn Perry (SRU)

Hwt.: Benn Hillyard (SRU)

1972

88: Gary Irons (Sayre)

95: Joe Onofre (Sayre)

103: Steve Williams (Wyalusing)

112: Steve Swingle (Athens)

120: Paul Burns (Sayre)

127: Dan Barto (Wyalusing)

133: Dana Twigg (Sayre)

138: Jon Stedge (SRU)

145: Burt Tinklepaugh (SRU)

154: George Ciprich (Wyalusing)

165: Matt Gordon (Towanda)

180: Don Harris (Towanda)

Hwt.: Dave Sheen (Troy)

1971

88: Gary Stanton (Athens)

95: Steve Williams (Wyalusing)

103: Mike O’Neil (Wyalusing)

112: Ron Vincent (Towanda)

120: Lyle Munn (Sayre)

127: Ed Howard (Wyalusing)

133: Bob VanBlarcom (Troy)

138: Bill Rider (SRU)

145: Brett Rogers (Sayre)

154: Glen Kinsman (Troy)

165: Pete Bell (Wyalusing)

180: Vic Millard (Wyalusing)

Hwt.: Joe Baxter (Athens)

1970

88: Ike Hill (Athens)

95: Bill Bowman (SRU)

103: Mike O’Neil (Wyalusing)

112: Robin Munn (Sayre)

120: Lynn Skelly (Williamson)

127: Bob VanBlarcom (Troy)

133: Bernard O’Neil (Wyalusing)

138: Bill Rider (SRU)

145: Bob Dibble (Wyalusing)

154: Larry Voorhees (Troy)

165: Pete Bell (Wyalusing)

180: Vic Millard (Wyalusing)

Hwt: Joe Baxter (Athens)

North Section Team Champions

1959: Towanda

1960: Sayre

1960: Wellsboro

1960: Canton

1961: Wyalusing

1962: Wyalusing

1963: Sayre

1963: Towanda

1964: Troy

1965: Sayre

1965: Towanda

1966: Athens

1966: Wyalusing

1967: Wyalusing

1968: Sayre

1969: Wyalusing

1970: Wyalusing

1971: Wyalusing

1972: Wyalusing

1973: SRU

1974: Athens

1975: SRU

1976: Athens

1977: Athens

1978: Athens

1979: Athens

1980: Athens

1981: Athens

1982: Athens

1983: Sayre

1984: Athens

1985: Wyalusing

1986: Wyalusing

1987: Towanda

1988: Towanda

1989: Athens

1990: Towanda

1991: Towanda

1992: Towanda

1993: Towanda

1994: Towanda

1995: Towanda

1996: Wyalusing

1997: Wyalusing

1998: Wyalusing

1999: Wyalusing

2000: Wyalusing

2001: Northeast Bradford

2002: Wyalusing

2003: Wyalusing

2004: Wyalusing

2005: Wyalusing

2006: Towanda

2007: Towanda

2008: Towanda

2009: Troy

2010: Athens

2011: Towanda

2012: Wyalusing

2013: Towanda

2014: Towanda

2015: Wyalusing

2016: Wyalusing

2017: Wyalusing

2018: Wyalusing

2019: Towanda

2020: Canton

2021: Canton

Sectional Team Titles

(By School)

Wyalusing: 24

Towanda: 18

Athens: 12

Sayre: 5

Canton: 3

Troy: 2

SRU: 2

Northeast Bradford: 1

Wellsboro: 1

