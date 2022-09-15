Waverly boys take down rival Tioga By The Times Sep 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Waverly’s Porter Daddona goes for the ball as Tioga’s Gavin Carter attempts a slide tackle during Wednesday’s game. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Waverly's Griff Schillmoeller controls the ball in front of Tioga's Robbie Toomey on Wednesday. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Tioga goalie Jake Browne corrals the ball in front of Waverly's Peyton Robinson during Wednesday's game. WAVERLY — The Waverly soccer team picked up a 4-2 win over Tioga led by a hat trick from Griff Schillmoeller on Wednesday.Tioga would be paced by Tyler Roe who notched both of their scores with one coming in the 38th minute and the other in the 67th minute of play.Waverly's Sheldon Huddleston would pick two assists for the Wolverines while Ethan Gorsline also had a helper. Schillmoeller would notch three goals, one in the first half and two in the second, while Peyton Robinson scored the other goal for Waverly in the 36th minute.Waverly outshot Tioga by a count of 21-13 and led 6-1 in corner kicks.Tioga's Jake Browne recorded nine saves while Waverly's Aiden Doherty had one save.Waverly is back at home on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Watkins Glen.Tioga will be back on the field on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Notre Dame. SVEC 6, Newfield 0CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win over Newfield on Wednesday.SVEC scored twice in the first half before adding four more goals in the second half.Addison Young and Jacob Banks each scored two goals for the Eagles.Zeb Soper added a goal and two assists, while Noah Banks had one goal and one assist.SVEC outshot Newfield 17-2 and held a 7-2 edge in corner kicks.The Eagles will host Trumansburg at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Candor High School. 