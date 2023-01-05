TIOGA — The Tioga wrestling program has developed into a perennial New York State powerhouse, while Waverly has grown into a Section IV challenger in recent years.
The two squared off in a possible preview of the Section’s dual meet tournament on Wednesday night with Tioga’s version of murderer’s row turning the Wolverines away, 43-24.
Tioga head coach Kris Harrington identified his team’s strength after the dual meet.
“118 to 160, we’re as good as anyone in the state. We’re real solid there. It’s tough to match up with us there,” Harrington said.
Devan Witman, Waverly’s head coach, echoed Harrington.
“You’re not going to find many teams in New York State that are going to match up with these guys in the middle of the lineup,” Witman said.
The dual meet results support both coaches’ claim.
Waverly got on the board first at 102 pounds. Freshman Drayton Dekay cradled Kaydin Cole for a takedown, back points and a 5-0 lead in the first period. Dekay controlled the rest of the bout for an 8-4 win.
Witman was impressed with his seventh grade starter.
“This was the first time he performed in a crowd like this. He kept his composure, he did extremely well,” Witman said.
The Tigers won every bout from 110 to 160, and all but one scored bonus points.
Logan Bellis, Jayden Duncanson, Gianni Silvestri, Tyler Roe, Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson each picked up falls in the run.
Caden Bellis added a major decision over Waverly’s Connor Stotler.
Wolverine Josh Courtney kept Tioga’s Levi Bellis to a 13-7 decision at 126. Bellis built a 6-1 lead by the middle of the second period. However, Bellis failed to finish a shot attempt. Courtney cradled him for the takedown and back points. At the end of the second, Courtney trailed by one, 6-5 and Bellis needed some injury time.
Bellis used a tilt to a half to pick up three back points at the start of the third. Courtney answered with a reversal to stay within two points. Bellis hit a Peterson for a reversal and two back points to seal the win.
Harrington liked Bellis’ gritty performance.
“I thought Levi Bellis wrestled well. The Courtney kid is tough. (Bellis) is still battling some injuries from football so to gut out that win was good,” Harrington said.
Waverly closed out the meet with four wins in the upperweights. Braeden Hills, Ty Beeman and Kam Hills each picked up falls.
Eighth-grader Matthias Welles picked up a notable win at 189 over Trent Browne. Welles trailed 1-0 going into the third period. He used a hip heist to get a reversal and the lead, 2-1.
Welles then used a half to turn Browne and pick up two back points which strengthened his lead. Browne fought for an escape with less than 10 seconds left but could not mount a takedown threat.
Waverly’s upperweight run closed the score at 43-24, in favor of Tioga.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.