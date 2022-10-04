TIOGA CENTER – The Tioga Lady Tigers hosted Groton on Monday and fell by a final count of 6-1 despite getting several shots on goal in the effort.
Groton would jump out to a quick 3-0 lead and begin tinkering with their lineup.
Groton would score another goal before Tioga would take advantage.
The Lady Tigers put together some strong offensive looks and get a goal from Elyse Haney from a corner kick and closed the gap to 4-1 heading into the break.
In the second half, Groton would score two more goals and hold Tioga scoreless to complete their 6-1 win.
Groton outshot Tioga 12-8 on goal and Tioga would hold the advantage on corners 4-1.
Tioga had two goalkeepers see action. Reagen Foley recorded nine saves and Isabelle Carter added five saves.
Tioga is back on the field on Tuesday when they travel to Watkins Glen for a 6:30 p.m. contest.
Odessa-Montour 4, Tioga 0 (Saturday)
TIOGA CENTER – The Tioga girls soccer team hosted Odessa-Montour and kept things close for nearly the entire contest on Saturday, but inevitably fell by a score of 4-0.
O-M would net just one goal in the first half, with Hannah Nolan finding the back of the net with just under two minutes remaining.
O-M took a 1-0 advantage into the break, and Tioga would hold them there until the final few minutes.
With the score at 1-0, Odessa finished things off in the final 16 minutes, and notched three goals, one each from Nolan, Paisley Jeziorski, and Katie Adams.
They would hold on for a 4-0 win over Tioga who moved to 0-10 in the 2022 season.
Odessa held advantages in shots on goal 16-5 and corners 3-2.
Tioga’s Raegan Foley recorded 14 saves for the Lady Tigers in the valiant effort.
Notre Dame 2, Waverly 1 (Saturday)
ELMIRA – After an 8-0 start to the 2022 soccer season for the Lady Wolverines, they dropped their first game of the season on Saturday as they fell to Elmira Notre Dame by a score of 2-1.
Waverly would win the battle of possession during the game and would outshoot Notre Dame 6-4 on the afternoon, but Notre Dame would end up making the most of its opportunities.
Neither team would get on the board in the first half, with both defenses coming to play, but in the second half, both units started to get things going.
Waverly would draw the first score in the contest, as 7:33 into the second half Kennedy Westbrook received an assist from Makenzie Olmstead to give the Lady Wolverines a 1-0 advantage.
Just over 10 minutes later, Notre Dame would respond.
Ava Mustico would push things even on a penalty kick and three minutes later Notre Dame took its first lead of the game on an Alexis Becker goal to go up 2-1.
They would hold on for the win and hand the Lady Wolverines their first loss of the year.
Notre Dame would have the edge on corners 2-1 while keeper Claire Clonch recorded four saves for Waverly and Notre Dame’s Shannon Maloney recorded 10.
Waverly will look to bounce back on Wednesday at home against SVEC at 7 p.m.
