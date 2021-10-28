BINGHAMTON — The Waverly girls soccer team’s season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Chenango Valley in the Section 4 Playoffs on Wednesday.
Chenango Valley controlled the ball for most of the game, and it took Waverly seven minutes to cross into the offensive zone.
The Waverly defense did a good job at preventing shots for the first 20-plus minutes, but a long Chenango Valley pass got behind the defense and was taken in for a wide open goal by Aubrey Marroquinn.
“I think that completely shifted everything, and the second goal right after that sent us down,” Waverly coach Tara Hogan said.
The Warriors struck again just a few minutes later when Marroquinn fired a shot from 20 yards out that went over Waverly goalkeeper Lea Cole’s reach.
Marroquinn added another Chenango Valley goal with one minute to go in the first half.
Waverly had a scoring opportunity with six minutes remaining, but could not capitalize, and the Warriors took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
“I told the girls at half, that overall, it wasn’t like Chenango Valley was blowing us out of the water,” Hogan said. “We were in it, but I just felt like we were reverting back to our old habits of not passing, not showing to each other, running away as opposed to coming to (the ball).”
Chenango Valley added two more goals in the second half.
The first was by Maddy Hayes in the 11th minute, and Marroquinn scored on a direct kick with 14:34 to go in the game.
The Warriors out shot the Wolverines 10 to 2 and held an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Lea Cole made six saves for Waverly.
“Considering the type of team this is, I’m happy,” Hogan said. “It’s not the outcome we wanted, and I think we should have had at least a few more shots on goal or a few more opportunities. We just didn’t quite get there.”
The loss concludes a season that some were concerned may not happen at all due to the number of players, but the Lady Wolverines rallied with what they had and made a run.
“We were here for a reason. We got here for a reason,” Hogan said. “It wasn’t like it was by chance. It wasn’t like it was a breeze. They worked hard, and I’m 100 percent proud of them for that. I hope they take away that we deserve to be here and we worked hard to be here.”
