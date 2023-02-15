BINGHAMTON — The Tioga and Waverly girls wrestling teams put together extremely strong showings at the Section IV Championships on Saturday in Binghamton.
Tioga had a pair of champions as the Lady Tigers finished third in the team standings despite having just three wrestlers competing.
Senior Emily Sindoni, who is the defending state champ and ranked No. 1 in the nation in her weight class, pinned her way to the 126-pound championship.
Sindoni pinned Horsehead’s Lily Vesek in just 38 seconds in the quarterfinals — which was her 100th career varsity win.
In the semifinals, Sindoni needed just nine seconds to deck Horshead’s Narayani White.
Sindoni pinned SVEC’s Tayah Beach in 1:33 to win the section title.
Tioga 7th grader Kyah Nelson took home the title at 160 pounds.
Nelson went 2-0 on the day to earn the gold as she scored a tough 6-1 decision over Waverly’s Lilyparker Ennis in the semifinals before pinning Corning’s Jade Cook in 3:02 in the title match.
Tioga sophomore Kali Bailey went 2-2 on the day to finish fourth at 132 pounds.
Waverly had six girls reach the podium as they finished second in the team standings behind champion Horseheads.
Lily Sickler, Mackenzie LaForest and Abby Sickler all finished second for the Lady Wolverines, who also got fourth-place finishes from Ennis and Lillian Wright, and Emma Vanderhoof finished in fifth place.
Lily Sickler went 2-1 on the day at 132 pounds to finish second. She had a pin in the quarterfinals before pinning Tioga’s Kali Bailey in the semifinals.
In the finals, Sickler was pinned by Horsehead’s Hailey Barry.
LaForest got a bye into the finals at 235 pounds — where she would drop a 3-2 decision to Windsor’s Alexis Durdon.
In the 100-pound bracket, Abby Sickler would drop her finals bout by fall.
Ennis went 2-2 on the day to finish fourth at 165 pounds. She had two pins and dropped an 8-7 decision in the third-place bout.
At 114 pounds, Wright was 2-2 on the day to finish fourth, while Vanderhoof went 2-2 to place fifth.
Also for Waverly, Tayanna Andrews went 0-2 at 138 pounds.
