Lady Wolverines survive and advance past Owego

WAVERLY — It may not have been a work of art, but in the game of survive and advance Waverly’s Lady Wolverines excelled.
Owego scored the first basket of the game, but once Waverly’s Peyton Shaw answered from behind the arc off a Kennedy Westbrook assist the Wolverines never trailed on the way to a 58-42 win in the quarterfinals of the Section IV Class B tournament on Saturday.
Top-seeded Newark Valley awaits Waverly for the teams’ third meeting of the season on Wednesday, March 1.
Shaw led the way for the Wolverines in the opening quarter, netting seven of her game-high 21 points, a career high. Kennedy Westbrook — who finished with 19 points, four steals and three assists — chipped in five as the Wolverines took a 17-12 lead after the first eight minutes.
“She stepped up for sure,” said Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly of Shaw. “That’s a career night for her. She hit some big shots for us and they were timely.”
Waverly was up 23-17 in the second quarter when Addison Westbrook and Kennedy Westbrook combined for a five-point run for a 28-17 lead, but the Indians weren’t going away that easily.
Owego’s Cassandra Doane, who had nine points and eight boards on the day, touched off a six-point Owego run. She got help from Alexis Herceg and leading scorer Ava Brown, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to close the Indians’ gap to 28-23.
From there, Kennedy Westbrook knocked down a triple and two trips to the free throw line netted just two points as Waverly took a 31-25 lead into the locker room at the half.
Kelly said his team played better defense in the second half.
“We were able to get some deflections and (we were) able to get out in a little bit of transition. It kind of gave us some energy because we were flat to be sure. I think the layoff had something to do with it ... They fought through it and battled through it. They did a nice job.”
Waverly got off to a good start in the third quarter before the Indians made one last charge with Brown and Doane embarking on a 6-0 run that made it a 35-31 game.
Enter Shaw again. The junior hit for three off assists from Addison Westbrook and Alivia Daddona with an offensive rebound for two in the middle for a 43-34 lead. The second trey was a dagger as the Indians had just missed a layup on the other end.
The Wolverines led 45-35 at the end of the third quarter after Addison Westbrook took a Ryleigh Judson deflection in for two.
Shaw opened the fourth for the Wolverines with a stick-back, then Addison Westbrook, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, hit a pair of free throws and took her own steal to the rack for two more. That made it a 51-35 game and put it out of reach for the Indians.
Wednesday night’s Class C semifinal is set for a 6 p.m. start at Newark Valley.
