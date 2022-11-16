ATHENS — Standout sophomore runner Sara Bronson put together another stellar season for the Athens Wildcats and that included a strong month of October.
In October, Bronson placed second at the NTL Coaches Invitational and then went on to take home a top-10 finish in the District IV Class AA Championships at Bloomsburg University.
At the NTL Coaches Invite, Bronson clocked in at 20 minutes, 46.90 seconds to earn the silver medal — finishing right behind NEB standout Gracelyn Laudermilch.
In the D4 meet, Bronson punched her ticket to states with a time of 20:40.70 and a 10th-place finish.
“At the start of the season, I wanted to make an improvement from last year, and I wanted to make it to states again, so that worked out really well,” Bronson said.
Bronson said she wanted to use those October races to prepare for the biggest meet of them all — the PIAA Championships in Hershey.
“I really wanted to run hard, solid races to prepare and qualify for states. At the NTL meet, I put myself out there and ran as fast as I could to place as high as I could. At districts, I ran hard and gave it my all ... I started at the top and tried to stay there,” Bronson said.
Her plan worked as she took a huge leap at the PIAA meet, going from finishing 99th last season to 54th in her second trip to states.
“I really wanted to improve this year going into states ... I think I ran a pretty smart race. I went out hard in the beginning, and I wanted to run with some of the other girls that I knew from the district, and hopefully running with them would help me place higher, which it did,” she said.
Bronson noted that one thing that made this year’s state meet more difficult was Mother Nature, which brought unseasonably warm temperatures to Hershey for early November.
“The weather was a little bit hotter than I was expecting. I was not expecting 75 degrees in November,” Bronson said. “I was trying to prepare the day before, so I just hydrated a lot and toughed it out, I guess.”
Bronson, who will compete in the upcoming Nike Cross Regional Championships outside of New York City, is hoping her strong sophomore campaign will be a springboard for bigger things to come in her high school career.
“Hopefully it was a good stepping stone for next season,” said Bronson. “I want to run as fast as I can to finish my season strong (at Nike Cross Regionals) and be in a good starting spot for track season and future cross country seasons.”
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.