SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball squad battled back twice from double digit deficits, but the Lady Redskins were unable to complete the comeback as they dropped a hard-fought 40-33 decision to visiting North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday.
The Lady Redskins had the Liberty lead cut to three points at 36-33 with under three minutes to go, but they couldn’t get any shots to go late as the visiting Mounties made some free throws to secure the win.
“We are getting there,” said Sayre coach Bob Fauver. “Two different times we were down 10 and we fought back ... We battled all night so that was encouraging.”
Sayre (0-9) was led by Kaitlyn Sutton with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Meghan Flynn added five points, while Riley Lantz grabbed 10 rebounds and Gabby Shaw hauled in seven boards.
Elizabeth Ritchie led Liberty with 10 points, and both Jacklyn Nelson and Haley Litzelman scored eight points in the win.
Sayre will visit Northwest on Friday.
Troy 49, Athens 29
ATHENS — The visiting Troy Lady Trojans outscored Athens 28-10 in the middle quarters as they cruised to a key NTL Large School victory on Wednesday.
Athens led 10-9 after the opening frame, but Troy went on a 13-4 run in the second to take a 22-14 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, the Lady Trojans outscored Athens 15-6 to take control and they never looked back.
The Lady Trojans were led by Kailyn Sterling with 14 points and Katie Lackey with 12 points.
Also for Troy, Alyssa Parks scored nine points, Rachel Kingsley added seven points and Makenna Matthews finished with five.
Natalee Watson led Athens with seven points and four rebounds.
Emma Bronson chipped in six points and three boards, while Mya Thompson had five points and six rebounds, and both Karlee Bartlow and Addy Wheeler added four points.
Wheeler also had nine rebounds and Bartlow finished with five boards and three assists.
Abby Burgess rounded out the scoring for Athens with three points.
Troy will head to Jersey Shore on Saturday, while Athens is set to host cross-state rival Tioga on Monday.
