ATHENS — Athens hosted Towanda for its 2022 Homecoming football game. For the first half, Towanda played the role of spoiler but Athens gathered itself and took control in the second half, rolling to a 34-0 victory.
Athens Head Coach Jack Young preaches three keys to the game to his players. “We talk about tackling, we talk about winning turnovers and we talk about big plays. If we can win those three areas, that is a pretty good recipe for success.”
Athens used big plays to score on the game’s opening drive. Caleb Nichols gashed the right side of the Black Knight defense for a 67-yard gain to the Towanda sixteen-yard line. After a holding call, Mason Lister connected with Luke Horton for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Lister converted the extra point and Athens led, 7-0.
Towanda refused to succumb and battled on both sides of the ball for the remainder of the first half. The scrappy Black Knights picked up first downs running the ball but could not sustain drives for scores.
On defense, the Black Knights won the turnover battle. Audy Vanderpool picked off a Lister pass and Justin Schoonover recovered a fumble.
The beleaguered Wildcats also struggled with penalties. Athens was penalized 11 times for 143 yards in the first half.
At halftime, Athens led 7-0.
Young revealed that the halftime conversation focused on returning to the three keys. “We just said let’s get our focus back on the things that we are supposed to be focused on. Those three things. (Tackling, turnovers, and big plays). And we did that.”
Towanda stopped Athens’s first drive of the second half when Quintin Woodburn intercepted a Lister pass at midfield.
But, Athens would roll from there. Three plays later, Matt Machmer forced a turnover for Athens when he stepped in front of a Grady Flynn pass attempt. Machmer returned the ball to the Towanda 36-yard line.
The Wildcat offense took advantage of the short field and scored on a Caleb Nichols’ four-yard run. The extra point pushed Athens’ advantage to 14-0.
The Wildcat defense forced Towanda to punt on their next drive. Lucas Horton fielded the punt on the right side of the field and ran across to his wall on the left sideline. He cut up field and dashed 61 yards for another touchdown.
Glenn Romberger blocked a Towanda punt attempt and returned it for a touchdown to stretch the Wildcat lead to 27-0. Romberger would block a second punt later in the half.
Athens’ final score came on an incredible catch by Horton in the corner of the end zone. Lister rolled right as Horton darted to the back corner from the 24-yard line. Horton had half a step on his defender. Lister threaded the needle and Horton snagged the ball. Athens’ final score capped the scoring at 34-0.
Young acknowledged his team showed room for improvement, especially in the first half. “It was just ugly. We gotta fix some things with the personal fouls and we have to be better.”
Towanda Coach Craig Dawsey sees progress in his football team. “I was really happy with the first half. The second half didn’t go the way we wanted it to. It’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
