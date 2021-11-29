Canton fights back to beat Old Forge in OT

DANVILLE — The Canton Warriors were down, but never out, and found a way to erase a 14-point, fourth quarter deficit and emerge with a 20-14 overtime win over Old Forge in the PIAA Class A Quarterfinals.
Old Forge handed the Warriors the largest deficit they had seen all season with a 16-yard touchdown pass from James Sobol to Casey Holzman with 1:34 to go in the first quarter.
A Gage Pepper interception at the Old Forge 10-yard line early in the second quarter, but the Warriors were unable to capitalize on the short field — which was unusual to say the least.
“(The line) got beat in the first half,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “When you get to this level, you’re playing good teams with good linemen. They handed it to us up on the line. We challenged our guys. If we’re going to win, we need to be able to run the ball some.”
It looked as though Canton would head to the locker room down by only one score, but Sobol hit Mario Samony for a 45-yard catch-and-run with 14 seconds left in the first half to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead at the break.
To many, the game — and Canton’s season — was in doubt as the Warriors walked off the field at halftime.
It was different in the locker room.
“Our coaches talked to us, and we just kept picking each other up, picking each other’s heads up. That’s just what we had to do to come out on top,” Canton running back Hayden Ward said. “We knew we had to keep our heads up and couldn’t get down. If we had gotten down, we couldn’t have won.”
While it had not happened this season, it was not completely unfamiliar territory for the experienced Warriors.
“We haven’t really had a super close game like that this year, but last year in the Old Shoe Game, we came back from 16 points in the fourth quarter and won in overtime,” Ward noted. “We just thought back to that game.”
Old Forge received the second-half kickoff, and three straight chunk plays put the Blue Devils deep in Warrior territory before a fumble gave Canton the ball back.
“There were a couple times where we were hanging by a thread,” Sechrist said. “They were moving the ball and they were moving in the third quarter before that fumble.”
One again, though, Canton could not capitalize.
The Blue Devils strung together a long drive that included three third-down conversions, and had the ball at the Canton 9-yard line as the third quarter came to a close.
A score would have likely put the game out of reach, but the Canton defense buckled down and Austin Allen came down with an interception on fourth and goal.
The ensuing possession did not last long, as Canton coughed up the ball just two plays later, but Ward intercepted Sobol’s next pass to erase any potential harm for the time being.
Mistakes once again hurt the Warriors, as a 40-yard gain was called back due to an illegal formation, but they were undeterred.
“We made more mental mistakes today then we usually do, and against a good team, you can’t do that,” Sechrist said. “I can’t say enough about how the kids just hung in there and gave themselves a chance at the end.”
Canton took another shot down field as quarterback Cooper Kitchen hit Ward in stride for a 70-yard pickup to put the Warriors in the red zone.
“That’s a play we’ve had in our pocket, and we haven’t had to use it,” Sechrist said. “We do a divide, and he splits it up the middle. They missed the coverage. It’s something we’ve been waiting for the right moment for, and today was the time.”
Time was not on Canton’s side though, and another penalty left the Warriors facing fourth and goal from 12 yards away.
Kitchen threw a jump ball to Riley Parker in the back corner of the end zone, and Parker came down with it in bounds to put Canton on the board with 7:08 to go.
“We’re all really close together, and we all have good heart,” Kitchen said. “We know it’s not over until the final whistle blows.”
It was not over, but Canton still had work to do.
After a three-and-out, the Blue Devils sent out the punt team to try and flip the field.
Hayden Ward had other plans.
He came up the right side, and knocked the ball away before it could even be kicked to set Canton up at the 10-yard line.
“I knew the punter kind of took a little bit to get the punt off, and they didn’t have many guys back there, so I knew if I got back there fast enough, I could get it,” Ward said.
Parker scored on a four-yard run, and Bailey Ferguson’s extra point tied the game.
Similar to how the Warriors forced two straight fumbles late in the game against Steel-High — it happened again.
Old Forge lined up to punt, and Ward once again blocked the kick to set Canton up inside the 10 with less than two minutes to go.
But luck ran out for Canton, as the Warriors once again put the ball on the ground.
With the season hanging in the balance, Canton needed a stop, and Parker intercepted Sobol on fourth and long with 32 seconds to go to stop a potential game-winning drive.
Regulation time expired, and the team captain walked back to midfield for the overtime coin toss.
Canton won, and chose to play defense first.
It was a good decision, as Weston Bellows secured yet another interception.
“I have to give my team credit, because I wasn’t performing how I normally do throughout the game. Luckily, I came up with that big play,” Bellows said. “It was third and long, and I knew they probably were going to pass the ball there. I saw the quarterback’s eyes when he was rolling out, looking back across.”
A score by Canton would win the game, and Ward was the one to do it, running it in from seven yards out to send the Warriors to the PIAA Class A semifinals.
“I felt one leg get pulled out, and I stayed up on the other leg and dove in,” Ward said. “It was the best feeling ever.”
The comeback victory puts Canton in the state semifinals for the first time since 1990, when the District IV champion earned an automatic bid in that game.
It took all they had, but like a championship team does, the Warriors fought back.
“I told the kids before the game, ‘You’re going to have to weather the storm.’ For championship teams, it isn’t always going to go right. The ball is not going to bounce your way,” Sechrist said. “When you play this good of competition, there’s going to be times you have to weather the storm and just hang in there to give yourself another chance.”
Canton will face District VI champion Bishop Guilfoyle, which won three straight Class A state titles from 2014 to 2016.
It is another tough task, but the Warriors are ready.
“To win one like this … I think it gives you momentum going into the next game,” Sechrist said. “I think it shows we can win games. We can do it. We’re going to fight. It shows what can happen if you stay at it.”
