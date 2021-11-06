GREENE — It’s not every day that you dominate the third-ranked team in the state by eight touchdowns in a playoff game. However, for the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles, it was just another day at the office.
The Eagles flew past the Greene Trojans in a 42-point first half outburst to advance to the Section IV Eight-man football championship game with a convincing 56-0 shutout win over second-seeded Greene on the road.
The Eagles came into the game 6-0, while defeating their opponents by an average of 52 points iper game. Despite that, the second-ranked team in the state was given the third-seed in the sectional bracket; causing a stir to many in the area.
SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee said that gave the team some extra motivation coming into the first round of the playoffs.
“It absolutely motivated them,” noted Chaffee. “It wasn’t really what we expected and it kind of caught us by surprise since we were hoping for a home playoff game. We can’t control those kinds of things so we focus on things we can control, but we used that as motivation today. We came up here and we showed our talents and what our kids have done this year so I’m really happy with that.”
The Eagles got things started early on the offensive end with Nick Thomas completing a 45-yard touchdown pass in the first four minutes of the game.
SVEC would not score again until the end of the quarter, but got in the end zone twice in 14 seconds. A Hunter Haynes 27-yard rushing touchdown and 43-yard receiving touchdown from Logan Jewell was sandwiched by a recovered onside kick from the road team to give them back possession. That was enough to give them a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles would score three more times in the next frame on a rushing and passing touchdowns by Nick Thomas to end the quarter. Jewell then found pay dirt on a pick six to give his team a 42-0 lead at the break.
He was a magnet to the ball in the secondary as he intercepted the ball an impressive three times in the first half alone.
SVEC crossed the plane twice more in the second half with a touchdown in each quarter. Devin Beach ran it in from 20 yards out while Thomas put the cherry on top with an emphatic run over multiple Trojan defenders to produce the game’s final margin of 56.
As the quarterback, Thomas led the team in both passing and rushing. Through the air, he completed nine passes on 13 attempts to result in 149 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns to account for a total of five. He was able to pick up 168 yards on two carries.
Haynes followed closely behind in the rushing department with 129 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Devin Beach’s score also went along with 31 yards on four attempts.
Logan Jewell led things in the receiving category along with his trio of interceptions. Although he had just two catches, he was able to rack up 65 yards and a touchdown in the process. Beach had two receptions for 42 yards, while Jacek Teribury hauled in four for 30 yards and a score.
The defense also had quite the night, pitching their third shutout of the season. With four interceptions in the secondary, the group also had an impressive day tackling. Beach led the group with eight tackles, while Thomas, Tyler Stahl and John Hammond each had a hand in four.
“These guys have a goal in sight and that is to win a sectional championship,” noted Chaffee, “They came out here and they executed well tonight for a shot at that so I’m really proud of our efforts.”
With the victory, The Eagles now improve to a record of 7-0 while advancing to the sectional finals. Awaiting them there will be undefeated Groton, whoich defeated Trumansburg Friday night by a score of 30-7. Game time will be set for noon on Saturday, November 13, at Alumni Stadium in Binghamton.
“Groton’s really physical and fast on defense,” added Chaffee. “We’ll have a lot of things to tweak here and there to be even better, but I think we’ll be prepared and ready to go. They’re focused and this is the vision we’ve had all season, and now we’re one step closer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.