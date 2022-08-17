Wildcats reload for run at second straight NTL title

ATHENS — The Athens golf team won the Northern Tier League championship last fall and — unfortunately for the rest of the league — the Wildcats bring everyone back for the 2022 season.
“We’ve got quite a few freshmen out and we’ve got everybody back from last year, as well,” said Athens coach Lenny Pientka. “We didn’t lose anybody from last year who was on the championship team. They were all juniors and sophomores.”
Not only does Pientka return his entire championship team from a year ago, the Wildcats enter 2022 with nearly 30 players on the roster. That number includes eight girls and around 20 boys on the squad.
“I’m flattered by it, to tell you the truth,” Pientka said of the large roster. “The kids have come out. The girls have come out. Kids are getting more involved in golf and I think they enjoy it. We try to make it fun for them, but competitive as well. The numbers are up and it’s nice to have that.”
The Athens coach is also excited because most of the team has spent the summer on the course.
“All the kids have been playing this summer, which is really great,” he said. “I’ve seen them up at Shepard Hills or here at Tomasso’s. They’ve been practicing a lot, so it’s good to have them working at it but we’ve got to prove it out on the golf course.”
Leading the way this year for Athens will be seniors Cam Sullivan and Lucas Kraft, who Pientka called “strong leaders,” as well as standouts like Evan Cooper, who led the team with a 90 average in 2021, and Dylan Saxon.
Also back for the defending champs are juniors Nick Jacob and Sean Clare, and sophomore Brady Darrow.
Pientka knows that the Wildcats will be the favorites heading into the season, but he also understands that last year’s title means nothing this fall.
“I hate to have the target on your back and potential is a terrible word I think, but I think we have some good players,” Pientka said.
“I think the league is pretty well balanced. Wyalusing has put a nice program together, Brent (Keyes) has done a real nice job,” he continued. “Towanda always has players. I know Sayre lost some good players, but Jamie (VanDuzer) will keep them competitive. The league is pretty competitive. Mansfield and the kids over in Wellsboro, they are always playing, so we’ll see.”
Athens will kick off the Northern Tier League season today when they head to Shepard Hills for a 1 p.m. match.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.