ELMIRA — The Tioga wrestling squad got an early look at the setup for the first annual Southern Tier Memorial tournament as they hosted St. Anthony’s out of Long Island for a dual at the First Arena in Elmira on Thursday night.
The Tigers felt right at home as they used five pins to pick up a 40-30 win over St. Anthony.
“I think (tonight’s win is) a good launching point for the weekend and we’re excited for tomorrow — this is pretty cool,” Tioga coach Kris Harrington said of the setup at the First Arena.
Levi Bellis (126), Gianni Silvestri (132), Tyler Roe (138), Ousmane Duncanson (160) and Tate MaCauley (285) all won their bouts by fall to lead the way for Tioga.
Caden Bellis was a winner by major decision at 145 pounds, while Drew Macumber (152) and Logan Bellis (102) won by decision.
For Logan Bellis, it was an impressive 6-2 win over St. Anthony’s Brett Crawford.
“It was a really nice win for Logan Bellis against the No. 1 ranked kid in the Catholic League,” Harrington said.
Harrington is excited to compete in the first ever Southern Tier Memorial tournament, which is bringing together Horseheads’ Mark Stephens Classic, Waverly’s Jim McCloe Memorial Tournament and Tioga’s Sgt. Justin Rogers Memorial Tournament and turning those former tournaments into one huge event.
“It’s a great event. I’m excited to compete with Lake Highland (out of Florida), I mean what a team, right? They are really good, so that should be fun. The guys are ready to go,” Harrington said.
Action will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and runs until around 6 p.m. at the First Arena.
On Saturday, the boys semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. and the finals are expected to take place around 2 p.m. The girls tournament will also be held on Saturday.
There will be a youth tournament held on Sunday at the First Arena.
Ticket prices are $20 per day, but fans can purchase a three-day pass for $30.
