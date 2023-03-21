Some of the Northern Tier League First Team Wrestling All-Stars are pictured here. Front row, from left, are Ayden Hunsinger, Hayden Ward, Riley Vanderpool, Rylee Sluyter, Cooper Robinson and CJ Carr. Back row, from left, are Brenen Taylor, Mason Higley, Sawyer Robinson, Mason Woodward and Mason Nelson.
Some of the Northern Tier League Second Team Wrestling All-Stars are pictured here. Front row, from left, are Chase Geurin, Cade McMicken, Konner Kerr and Kenyon Slater. Back row, from left, are Ayden Sprague, Caleb Nason and Josh Nittinger.
TOWANDA — The Northern Tier league announced its 2022-23 wrestling All-Stars on Sunday with Towanda sophomore Mason Higley earning Wrestler of the Year honors.
Higley put together a 40-9 record in his second varsity season. He placed second at sectionals, third in districts and third at the regional tournament to qualify for the PIAA Wrestling Championships.
The Canton coaching staff led by head coach Lyle Wesneski earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Warriors to another NTL championship and a trip to the state team tournament in Hershey.
The NTL also honored Troy senior Mason Woodward with an award for his courage as he wrestled in the postseason after losing his mother in a tragic car accident.
“The Northern Tier League Wrestling Coaches Association recognized Mason Woodward for your outstanding postseason performance on the mat under the most challenging of circumstances,” the plaque read.
The NTL First Team All-Stars are Canton’s Lyle Vermilya (107), Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick (114) and CJ Carr (121), Athens’ Cooper Robinson (127) and Jake Courtney (133), Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter (133), and Riley Vanderpool (139), Canton’s Hayden Ward (145), Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger (152), Canton’s Brenen Taylor (160), Towanda’s Higley (172), and Sawyer Robinson (189), Troy’s Woodward (215) and Canton’s Mason Nelson (285).
The NTL Second Team All-Stars are North Penn-Liberty’s Brayden Pequignot (107), Athens’ Mason Vanderpool (114), Troy’s Konner Kerr (114), Canton’s Cohen Landis (121), NPL’s Riley Oakes (127), Troy’s Kenyon Slater (133), Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken (139), Towanda’s Chase Geurin (145), Williamson’s Ayden Sprague (145), Canton’s Hudson Ward (152), Wellsboro’s Ryder Bowen (160), Canton’s Riley Parker (172), NPL’s George Valentine (189), and Athens’ Caleb Nason (215) and Josh Nittinger (285).
The NTL coaches also wanted to recognize the growing popularity of girls wrestling this past season.
“The Wrestling Coaches Association would like to give recognition to all the young women who pioneered the sport of wrestling for girls in the Northern Tier this past season.”
