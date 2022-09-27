Waverly takes down Watkins Glen By The Times Sep 27, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Waverly’s Michaela Lauper (2) sets up a ball for a waiting Ashlen Croft during Monday’s match against Watkins Glen. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Waverly’s Erica Ryck sends a serve over the net during Monday’s match against Watkins Glen. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — The Waverly volleyball team earned its seventh victory this season by defeating Watkins Glen in four sets on Monday.Waverly won the first set 25-16, and Watkins Glen won the second 25-23 to tie it up.The Lady Wolverines rebounded to win the third set 25-13, and secured the victory with a 25-10 win in the fourth set. Erica Ryck tallied a team-high 11 aces and also had five digs, one block and one kill for Waverly.Brilynn Belles led Waverly with 15 digs and added six aces for the Lady Wolverines, while Ashlen Croft had eight aces and four kills.Lillie Kirk had a team-high five kills to go along with five digs, while Michaela Lauper led Waverly with 14 assists and added seven digs.Peyton Shaw added four kills and three digs, and Maddy Olmstead had two aces, five dogs and three assists.Waverly is now 7-1 on the season, and will face Odessa-Montour on the road at 6:30 p.m. Friday.Tioga 3, Newark Valley 0NEWARK VALLEY — The Tioga volleyball team moved to 6-1 with a sweep against Newark Valley on Monday night.Tioga won the first set 25-13, the second 25-20 and the third 25-15.Reese Howey had a busy night for the Lady Tigers with six kills, six digs, three assists and two blocks. Hailey Browne recorded five kills, five digs and two aces for Tioga, while Megan Vance had six kills and two assists.Lily Mesler added five dogs and two assists, and Megan Shumway had a team-high three aces for the Lady Tigers.Tioga will travel to take on Edison at 6:30 p.m. WednesdayS-VE 3, Candor 2CANDOR — The Spencer Van-Etten team battled perennial contender Candor, but ultimately fell in five sets on Monday.S-VE won the first set 25-14.Candor then took the second 25-18 and the third 25-21.S-VE won the fourth set 25-21 to force a deciding fifth set, which Candor won 15-12 to earn the match victory.Marah Cooper led the Lady Panthers with four aces, 11 digs, and 16 kills, while Faith Brenchley had one ace, 12 digs and 17 assists.Jacqueline Brown had a team-high 16 digs for S-VE.The Lady Panthers will host Odessa-Montour at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Mother of suspended player pleads with AASD for answers Elmira man killed in Athens crash Valley supers: There are no litter boxes in our schools Former DA denied parole Towanda man charged with breaking into tobacco shop in Athens Top Homes WAVERLY: DOWNSTAIRS, 2 bedroom, Utilities are gas, $650 +deposit 607-738-8138 RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME Top Jobs EMTA3X6Display Ad CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.