BINGHAMTON — After entering the playoffs as a six seed and defeating third-seeded Dryden and seventh-seeded Chenango Valley, the Waverly Wolverines could not extend their run any farther, as they fell 12-9 to Oneonta in the Class B Section IV Championship Game.
From start to finish, it was a battle.
Oneonta took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Aiden Gelbsman.
Gelbsman, who was also Oneonta’s starting pitcher, retired the Wolverines in order in the top of the second.
The Yellow Jackets jumped ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the frame with a pair of two-RBI singles by Liam Blair and Gelbsman.
Waverly began to mount a comeback in the top of the third.
Brennan Traub reached on an error and moved to second as the ball went out of play, and came in to score on an RBI double by Thomas Hand. Hand moved over to third when Caden Hollywood reached on a dropped third strike, and slid under the tag on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Ty Beeman for Waverly’s second run.
Joey Tomasso brought Beeman in on a sacrifice fly to make the score 5-3.
The next nine batters of the game were retired, then the offense got going again in the fifth.
Hand drew a leadoff walk and Bryce Bailey was hit by a pitch to bring up Beeman, who crushed a three-run homer over the fence in left field to give the Wolverines a 6-5 lead.
“These boys have fought from day one. They’re a bunch of fighting baseball players, Waverly coach Kyle McDuffee said. “Ty, with the bomb that he had is something he’ll never forget. That’s what memories are made of. If you were here to watch a game, you saw a good one.”
Oneonta responded immediately in the bottom of the inning, and tied the game on an RBI double by Seamus Catella.
The Oneonta bats stayed hot into the bottom of the sixth, as the Yellow Jackets scored six runs to go ahead 12-6 before an out was recorded.
With the bases loaded after a hit batsman and a pair of misplayed bunts, Blair launched a two-RBI double to deep center field to make it 8-6. Stark followed with an RBI single. Blair then scored on a throw down to second, another run came in on a passed ball, and Catella drove in another with an RBI single.
“They started pressing us. They started bunting and doing little things like that,” McDuffee said. “They hit the bases, and in a game like this, you can’t give extra outs. Oneonta is a really good team. Hats off to them.”
Waverly, trailing 12-6 and down to its last three outs, did not go down quietly.
Bailey reached base on an error and took second, and Beeman drew a walk. Pipher knocked an RBI single to score Bailey and make it 12-7.
Tomasso then drew a walk and Pipher reached on a fielder’s choice, moving Tomasso to second and Beeman to third. After a groundout, Nate DeLill came to the plate and hit a two-RBI double to bring the Wolverines within three.
However, a fly out ended the game with a 12-9 final to bring an end to Waverly’s season.
“They’re a really well coached team. I think they did a really nice job and played small ball really well. My team didn’t stop fighting, and neither did Oneonta,” McDuffee said. “It was a very good sectional final game. We just can’t give up the numbers that we gave up. We gave up some extra outs today, and you can’t give up extra outs in a sectional championship. You’re not going to win many games like that.”
When the dust settles, the Wolverines will be able to reflect on a successful season and a memorable playoff run.
“We had some goals. The goal was to get to this game, and to win,” McDuffee said. “I thought we were prepared to win. I think if we play this game 10 times, it’s 5-5. I think it’s that evenly matched with Oneonta.”
McDuffee credited the seniors who have spent the last four-plus years making those goals a reality.
“I love my seniors. Some of them have been with me with the varsity program since ninth grade,” he said. “They come in, the grind, they’re working. We’re doing stuff in December and January. These seniors just kept working their butts off. I’m very proud of every one of them, just like they’re my own sons.”
Waverly’s roster has plenty of returning talent, and the Wolverines’ JV squad had had a treat season in 2022.
The program and its players are set up for success, on and off the field.
“I’m really proud of them,” McDuffee said. “Every one of these kids is going to do well in life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.