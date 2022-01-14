SVEC's Beach named eight-man Player of the Year

With basically their entire team back from last season, Devin Beach and his teammates knew they were going to be good. The Eagles had an experienced, seasoned team that was coming off an undefeated spring season.
Still, it was a magical season for Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and that culminated on Wednesday when SVEC senior back/receiver/linebacker Devin Beach was named the eight man Player of the Year. As was the case with the state title, the PoY award was shared with Red Jacket as Indians’ quarterback Kyle DaMore was also so named.
“It’s an honor, especially coming from eight-man,” said Beach.
Beach’s numbers aren’t eye-popping, but it should be noted that the Eagles were ahead at halftime of their games by an average of 34 points with just two of nine teams denting the scoreboard on SVEC in the first half. Everybody played and often the clock ran.
Beach finished with 39 carries for 788 yards and 11 touchdowns, had 10 catches for 204 more yards and eight TDs and averaged seven tackles, 1.5 for loss, per game.
Beach said that, even through the season the team didn’t know exactly what it had. He said that he and the team knew where they stood as soon as the playoffs started.
Part of that was that, for the Eagles, much of the season was about finding a team that would/could play them. Beach said that he and a team refused to allow that to affect them.
‘We just went through practices getting prepared whether or not we had a game so that, if we did, we’d be prepared.”
That was a continuation of an offseason of work.
“We started right off when summer started. We got together as a team, did a little bit of 7-on-7s, we were in the weight room every week going over plays and coming up with new plays.”
Beach said that the team as a whole worked harder last offseason than it had in past years and that having a postseason to look forward to was a motivation.
Especially with the possibility of us having a sectional and regional championship. Last year, with COVID, we weren’t able to have that.”
Beach said that having a number of other high-end players around him had a lot to do with the season he had.
“It’s amazing. With them, plays open up, ew help each other get in the end zone.”
He was also a leader on a defense that allowed just two points, on average, in the first half of games.
“(Assistant) Coach (Craig) Bennett worked really hard to not let any team score on us. We tried to make that happen.”
“(Having a championship team) helped a lot. Especially playing teams from farther away (Wellsville and Tri-Valley). More people would come out (when) we were playing better teams like we did in the regional championship (a 68-20 win over Spackenkill). Playing those teams helped us a lot. We had a couple of new guys so they helped us see where we were at and adjust our playbook where we needed to and add new things to make us a better team.”
For Beach, while the season was no doubt fulfilling, it wasn’t the title or award that came first to mind. When asked what will be first on his mind when he thinks back on this team and season he said, “It’s the brotherhood we had on the team.” The seniors on this year’s squad got the title as the culmination of a four-year run as a combined team.
“We combined in my freshman year and played together the rest of the way through. At first, we were so iffy about each other. We didn’t know about each other’s ability. We just grew as a team.”
