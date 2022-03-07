WILLIAMSPORT — For almost every high school wrestler in Pennsylvania, the dream is to wrestle at the state tournament in Hershey. For Athens seniors Gavin Bradley and Karter Rude, that dream will be realized Thursday. Their performances in the PIAA Northeast Regional tournament earned their trip.
For Bradley, state qualification is what he does. He has qualified for states, and medaled, each of the last three years.
Bradley coasted into the finals with a second period fall over South Williamsport’s Kayvan Shams. Bradley led 10-3 early in the second before getting the pin.
Bradley battled Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel for the second week in the finals. Last week, Wentzel bested Bradley by slowing the pace and scoring on scrambles. This week, Bradley set the pace and limited the scrambling.
The bout went back and forth for two periods. At the start of the third, Bradley led 6-5. Wentxzel scored a takedown on a scramble to open the period. Bradley escaped, got another takedown with fifty seconds in the match for the 9-7 lead. Wentzel got back to his feet to make it a one-point match. Bradley responded with the final takedown for the win, 11-8.
Bradley’s head coach, Shawn Bradley, saw progress.
“I think he fixed some stuff tonight,” said Shawn. “Last week he came out of position a couple times. Today he stayed in position a lot better and got to his offense.”
Karter Rude had never qualified for states before; he had never been beyond the district tournament. This year is his senior year and he is on a mission.
Rude’s first major hurdle was Cooper Price in the semifinals. Price has been dominant this season for Wyoming Area. Tewnty-five of Price’s wins this season are first period falls and he is ranked in the top five in the state at the weight.
Undaunted, Rude set the tone on his feet, scoring two takedowns and then riding tough. Price could not score and even gave up a stalling point. Rude ground his way to a 5-0 win.
Rude relishes neutral position wrestling. He affirmed his preference.
“On my feet I feel good,” said Rude, “pushing the pace with everyone, making them keep up with me.”
Shawn Bradley credits Rude’s success on his feet to multiple factors.
“Karter’s a great athlete,” said Shawn. “So just head position and his hands are super heavy. He’s got great attacks and his gas tank is really good this year.”
Rude’s win moved him forward to a rematch with Montgomery’s Devon Deem in the finals. Last week, Deem pinned Rude in the second period. This week, Rude lost by major decision 9-1. The loss put Rude in second place, good enough to advance to Hershey.
Both Rude and Bradley indicated that qualifying for states is not the ultimate goal. Both indicated they have more to do. Bradley revealed plans to keep improving.
“Attitude is a big thing,” said Gavin. “I am going to keep getting better every single day and not be satisfied.”
Rude also revealed that he still has work to do.
“Once I have some hardware around my neck, that will be mission accomplished,” said Rude.
The Wildcats travel to Hershey on Wednesday and wrestling begins Thursday.
