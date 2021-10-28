BINGHAMTON — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor played tough, but it was Chenango Valley which emerged with a 4-0 victory in Wednesday’s Section 4 soccer semifinal.
Chenango Valley struck first six minutes into the game on a goal by Aiden Granger during a scramble in front of the net.
The score could have easily been 4-0 by halftime, but SVEC goalkeeper Aiden Swayze made several phenomenal saves in one-on-one situations.
“Aiden came up big a number of times,” SVEC coach Jason Banks said. “Of course, our defense has to close that down a little bit, but that’s something to work on for next year.”
After trailing 1-0 at halftime, SVEC came out with a scoring chance five minutes into the second half.
However, the momentum quickly swung when Chenango Valley’s Grayson Clark scored off of a corner kick two minutes later.
Swayze came up with another big save, and the Eagles generated a few scoring opportunities, but were unable to capitalize.
The closest SVEC came to scoring was in the 11th minute of the second half, when a loose ball got past Chenango Valley’s keeper, but it rolled just to the left of the net and out of bounds.
“We were a little slow on the attack, and these guys are a good team and took advantage of that,” Banks said. “They get behind the ball, so when it’s two against eight, you can’t do that. We just have to work a little quicker and get the ball up the field quicker.”
Chenango Valley scored its third goal with 14:18 left in the game, once again off of a corner kick, and put the game out of reach with another goal with just over eight minutes to go.
SVEC wraps up the season with a 12-6 record and will return seven starters next year, leaving the Eagles with a lot to look forward to.
They also have a successful 2021 season to reflect on.
“The boys worked really hard. It was a great season,” Banks said. “We had a couple blips here and there, but most of the teams we lost to were state ranked, so we can’t hang our heads about that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.