TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga boys basketball team rallied from a 13-point deficit to pick up a 55-54 win over Candor on Tuesday night.
Candor led 29-18 after the opening half and built a 34-21 advantage early in the third quarter.
Tioga would rally back with a 16-2 run to take a 37-36 lead early in the fourth. The two teams would go back-and-forth from there — with the Tigers eventually winning the game on a free throw from Evan Sickler with under 10 seconds to go.
Sickler led the way for Tioga with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Tioga would also get 11 points and six rebounds from Gavin Fisher, while Valentino Rossi added nine points and 11 boards, and Ethan Perry finished with seven points and three rebounds.
Tioga will visit Groton on Friday.
Boys Swimming
Lansing 106, Waverly 62
LANSING — Waverly swimmers Jerrell Sackett, Oscar Williams and Liam Wright won four events each but it wasn’t enough as the Wolverines fell to Lansing.
Sackett won the 50 free in 21.16 seconds — breaking his own pool record of 22.08 seconds, which he set last year. He would also win the 100 free in 47.47 seconds, which was good for another pool record. Waverly’s Ryan Clark was second in the 100.
Sackett, Clark, Oscar Williams and Wright would win all three relay events.
In their win in the 200 free relay, the group set a new pool record with a time of 1:30.49.
The Wolverine team also won the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
Wright won the 200 free in 2:01.08 and Williams won the 100 backstroke in 57.68 seconds.
Waverly will be back in the pool on Jan. 27 when the Wolverines host Lansing.
Bowling
Waverly boys sweep, girls go 3-1 vs. Watkins Glen
WAVERLY — The Waverly boys got a 700 series from Zach Vanderpool as they earned the sweep over Watkins Glen on Tuesday.
Vanderpool rolled a 721 series with games of 238, 235 and 248.
Waverly would get a 664 series from Derek Johnson, who had games of 246, 193 and 225, and Ashton Pritchard went 194, 236 and 222 for a 652 series.
Also for Waverly, Trenton Sindoni rolled a 571 series — including a high game of 208 — and Tristan Campbell had a 557 series. Mike Cole also had a 532 series for the Wolverines with an impressive 212 game.
On the girls side of things, Rachel Houseknecht led Waverly with a 543 series as the Lady Wolverines went 3-1 against Watkins Glen.
Shantilly Decker added a 532 and Victoria Housknecht had a 484 for Waverly.
Serenity Conklin finished with a 468 series for Waverly, which also got a 392 series from Karis Hayes and a 336 from Emily Houseknecht.
Waverly will visit Newark Valley on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Newfield 41, S-VE 37
NEWFIELD — The Spencer-Van Etten girls basketball team dropped a tight 41-37 game to Newfield on the road Tuesday night.
S-VE fell behind 11-5 after the opening quarter and trailed by 10 at the break.
The Lady Panthers rallied in the third to cut the Newfield lead to 27-25 heading into the fourth.
In the fourth, Newfield made 9 of 14 shots from the foul line while S-VE went 0 for 4 from the charity stripe.
Abby Bunce led the way for S-VE with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She would also add two blocks, two steals and one assist.
Gabby Evans had nine points, three steals and one rebound, while Aubrie Kastenhuber added eight points, five rebounds and two steals, and Raegan Sudnikovich had two points to go along with eight rebounds, four steals and one assist.
Also for S-VE, Marah Cooper had three points, four rebounds and one assist, and Faith Brenchley chipped in two points, two steals and one board.
