MONTGOMERY — Remember the name Colby Springman. Sayre’s defense will likely be seeing a lot of him.
Springman has 58 carries in three games for the 3-0 Red Raiders for 305 yards and four TDs. Quarterback Logan Almeida will take off and run and Devon Deem sees the ball on occasion, but when Montgomery runs, it’s likely to be Springman.
That said, this is a very balanced team. Almeida has 516 yards on 55 attempts with four TDs and three picks.
Colton Hans and Deem are Almeida’s top targets. Each has 13 receptions with Hans at 238 yards and two TDs and Deem with 189 yards and a score.
The big thing for Montgomery is a defense that has allowed 528 total yards in three games.
The Redskins (2-1) will need to be at their offensive best to get the road “W.”
That starts with Brayden Horton. The senior QB has 552 yards on 61 attempts with four TDs and two picks.
Sayre plays to its strengths — the wide receivers. Luke Horton leads the way with 13 catches for 228 yards and two scores. Jackson Hubbard has 11 catches for 146 yards and a TD and Josh Arnold stands at 12 catches, 114 yards and a score.
Dave Northrup is the lead running back with 20 carries for 142 yards, but Brayden Horton leads the ground game in carries with 23 and yards with 192.
The game will be at 7 p.m. today in Montgomery.
