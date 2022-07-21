Too many sportsmen and women these days are unfamiliar with the Pittman-Robertson Act, an 85-year-old tax of 10-11% on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment that has generated billions of dollars and serves as the backbone of funding for natural resources agencies and conservation.
So successful was Pittman-Robertson that less than 20 years after it was enacted back in 1937 a similar proposal was passed – the Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act, commonly known as the Dingell-Johnson Act – to fund state fish and wildlife agencies in support of recreational fisheries management.
Hunters and anglers have willingly paid these taxes when purchasing equipment, seeing the benefits of their dollars. In fact, hunters back in the 1930s asked for the Pittman-Robertson tax to help grow hunting and the shooting sports through wildlife management, habitat improvements, hunter education programs and shooting ranges.
And the dollars keep flowing to individual states, based on a formula tied to sporting license sales – a record $1.5 billion in P-R and D-J funds in 2021, thanks largely to a surge in firearm sales. Over $38 million went to Pennsylvania, $30 million to New York.
So it was a bit of a surprise last month when Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde offered up legislation that would essentially undo the successful Pittman-Robertson Act based on his flawed logic that the tax somehow “infringes on Americans’ ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights and creates a dangerous opportunity for the government to weaponize taxation to price this unalienable right out of reach for most Americans – a threat that is materializing by the day.”
Clyde’s bill, known as the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) Act has, at last look, 58 co-sponsors, including Pennsylvania Reps. Scott Perry and Dan Meuser as well as New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Conservation organization have lined up in opposition to the legislation.
“The irony of this whole thing – to say it’s unconstitutional to tax something that is a stated right in the Constitution – is that hunters asked for (the Pittman-Robertson Act) in the 1930s and have loved it ever since,” said Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. “You name it, stuff that we (hunters and gun owners) care about has been funded by this. The notion that it is somehow an infringement on rights is absolutely ludicrous.”
Clyde’s bill is an apparent response to a Democrat-sponsored proposal that would impose a 1,000% tax on AR-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. But rumors of the threat to the Pittman-Robertson Act had been swirling well before the “Assault Weapons Excise Tax” was unveiled, and prior to that representatives of 43 hunting, conservation and gun rights group penned a letter opposing any alterations to excise taxes on guns and ammo.
John Gale, policy & government relations director for Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, called Clyde’s bill “not only offensive to conservation-minded companies in the hunting and shooting sports industry that oppose such a careless waste of time in Congress, it’s an affront to hunters and recreational shooters that proudly support the legacy of Pittman-Robertson – legislation that the hunting community and gun industry leaders advocated for in the first place to give back to the wildlife resources that are the foundation of our cherished outdoor traditions.”
Clyde’s RETURN Act proposes that revenue lost through Pittman-Robertson’s demise be offset by redirecting unallocated lease revenues generated by onshore and offshore energy development on federal lands. But the maximum of amount of those transfers would be $800 million, well short of what P-R and D-J generates annually.
Too, under the current framework states must match incoming Pittman-Robertson dollars with $1 for every $3 received. That gives states the incentive to not divert those federal funds to other areas.
Gale calls Clyde’s bill, which is, thankfully, likely to die a natural legislative death, perhaps “the most significant threat to wildlife conservation we’ve faced in a long time, given how much money Pittman-Robertson directs to state wildlife agencies. The (firearms manufacturers) that contribute to it have never asked for this legislation. They’ve never balked at Pittman-Robertson.”
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
