CANDOR – The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor soccer team scored early and often in a 12-1 rout of Tioga on Thursday.
SVEC notched eight first-half goals, and buried Tioga behind a smothering defense that allowed just one shot on goal.
Tioga would record just three shots on goal, while their lone score was notched by Tyler Roe who would find the back of the net on a pass from James Miller in the second half.
For SVEC, they would record 27 shots on goal during the contest and were paced by hat tricks from Addison Young and Jacob Banks who each also added an assist.
Freddy Schmitt scored two goals, Zeb Soper and Tyler Greeno added a goal and an assist, Jason Jantz and Darren Starkweather each added goals, Noah Banks dished out three assists, and Taylor Brock added two assists.
Tioga received eight keeper saves from Jake Browne and three from Ethan Landmessar.
Tioga will be back in action at home on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Watkins Glen while SVEC will host Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Waverly 3, Odessa-Montour 0
MONTOUR – The Waverly Wolverines used three first half goals to top Odessa-Montour on Thursday and move to 5-3 on the 2022 season.
Griff Schillmoeller would net the first two goals of the game, scoring in the 12th and 18th minute on unassisted attempts to go up 2-0.
Schillmoeller would then find teammate Ethan Gorsline in the 22nd minute to push the score to 3-0, a lead they would keep throughout the remainder of the game.
Waverly outshot Odessa-Montour 14-2 on goal and 6-1 on corners and Aiden Doherty turned in a six save shutout to help his team to a victory.
Waverly will continue their gauntlet of a schedule on Saturday when they take on Whitney Point for their fifth game in eight days.
