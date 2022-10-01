WATKINS GLEN – The Tioga Lady Tigers volleyball team extended their win streak to four games on Thursday with a 3-0 sweep over Watkins Glen.
Tioga would come out of the gates red-hot, trouncing Watkins Glen 25-10 to go up 1-0.
Things would be much closer in the next two sets, but Tioga would come away with wins of 25-17 and 25-22 to come away with the sweep.
Hailey Browne would have a busy night on the court, recording five aces, 10 kills, and three digs to pace her squad.
Kyra Bailey added a team-high 15 assists while recording three aces and six digs while Reese Howey notched two aces, nine kills, three assists, and seven digs.
Layni Whitmore recorded two kills and one block, Megan Vance added three aces, Lily Mesler recorded four assists, and Haley Powell chipped in two aces.
Tioga will be back on the court on Monday at home when they host Candor at 6:30 p.m.
SVE 3, Newfield 0
NEWFIELD – The Spencer-Van Etten volleyball team took down Newfield on Friday in a commanding 3-0 sweep for their third consecutive win.
Spencer would take the first set by a count of 25-17 before dominating the second by a double-digit score of 25-10 to go up 2-0 over Newfield.
In the final set, the Spencer girls took care of business and finished off their opponent 25-17 to capture the sweep and move to 6-2 on the season.
Cecelia Churey recorded three aces, 10 assists, Faith Brenchley added two aces and two digs, Adriena Farmer chipped in three aces, two kills, and a block, Lilyanah Doolittle added two aces and a block while Marah Cooper notched a team-high five kills.
Spencer Van-Etten will look to extend their win streak to four when they travel to Waverly on Monday at 6:30 p.m. against the Lady Wolverines who swept them in their last matchup.
