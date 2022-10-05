ATHENS — The Wyalusing girls and boys cross country teams swept Athens and Wellsboro during their meet at Round Top Park on Tuesday.
The boys’ team would be led by Jeremy Clouser, who took home the top finish on the day and edged out two Athens runners by less than 10 seconds with a time of 17:45.
Right behind Clouser, Athens would take second and third place with Ethan Denlinger (17:48) and Ethan Hicks (17:54) following close behind for the top finishes for Athens.
Wyalusing would take the next six spots, with Rams getting finishers in the fourth through ninth spots with strong performances from Trennan Tewksbury (18:10), Landen Kaufmann (19:20), Jacob Caplan (19:43), Clayton Petlock (19:54), Ethan Lewis (19:56), and Stephen Fields (20:01).
Athens’ next best finishers during the day were Nate Prickett (20:08) in 10th, Aiden Oldroyd (21:57) in 15th, and Samuel Sinsineg (22:45) in 16th place.
Wellsboro’s top finishers were Christopher Greenwalt (20:11) in 11th, and Maxwell Macias (20:13) in 12th place.
Wyalusing would score a 23-38 win over Athens and a 15-50 win over Wellsboro while Athens grabbed a win over Wellsboro by a score of 19-40.
For the girls, Athens would take the top spot with Sara Bronson finishing with a time of 20:38 to continue her impressive 2022 season.
The Lady Rams would grab the next two spots, with Kayla Beebe (21:16) finishing in the top spot for Wyalusing in second and Megan King (21:42) finishing right behind in third place.
Athens would also get strong performances from Emma Bronson (22:06) — who finished in fifth — and Thea Bentley (22:35), who took seventh.
But the consistency for Wyalusing would push them to a win as Laina Beebe (22:25) took sixth, Kassandra Kerin (23:37) took eighth, Kira Allen (24:34) finished in ninth, and Riley Porter (24:49) finished in 10th to give Wyalusing a total of six top-ten finishes.
Wellsboro was led by Madeline Gage (21:52), who took fourth, and Julia DeCamp (25:36), who claimed 11th.
Wyalusing picked up their wins by a score of 25-32 over Athens and 18-41 over Wellsboro.
Athens picked up their victory over Wellsboro by a score of 21-40.
Wyalusing will host their regular season finale next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with a quad-meet against Sayre, NEB, and Towanda.
Athens’ final regular season meet will also be a quad-meet in Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. with Canton and Cowanesque Valley in attendance.
