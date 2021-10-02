HUGHESVILLE — Athens scored on on their first two offensive plays and never looked back in a 50-0 nonleague football win over host Hughesville.
Hughesville received the opening kickoff and had limited success moving the ball before turning the ball over on downs.
Athens put the ball in the hands of Mason Lister on their first play from scrimmage. Lister found Karter Rude open for a 45-yard touchdown pass.
Hughesville responded with a better drive the second time. Running back Brenden Knight eluded tackles and made gains. The Spartans marched the ball to the Athens 12 before missing a field goal attempt.
On their first play after the missed field goal, Athens handed the ball to Shayne Reid. Reid slashed 80 yards for a touchdown. Athens led 14-0 and dominated both sides of the ball from there.
Reid picked up two more touchdowns, including a 22-yard reception. JJ Babcock hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception. Caleb Nichols broke off a 70-yard rushing touchdown. Freshman Kolsen Keathley scored the final touchdown on a 39-yard run.
Defensively, the Wildcats made big plays as well. A forced fumble resulted in a safety when Hughesville recovered it in its end zone. Karter Rude and Jared Peterson hauled in interceptions.
Winning head coach, Athens’ Jack Young, had concerns preparing for the game.
“This (Hughesville) was a tough, physical football team that had been getting better each week.”
He expressed pride in his team’s effort.
“We came in and we executed. We got sloppy a couple times. But, we made plays. That is what good teams have to do.”
Lister was at the helm for the Wildcats and was 10 of 15 for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Reid led the rushing attack with 19 carries for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Rude had three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Babcock had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Brenden Knight led the offensive attack for the Spartans with 27 rushes for 129 yards.
Athens will host North Penn-Mansfield next Friday while Hughesville heads to Bloomsburg.
