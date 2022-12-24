Spencer-Van Etten/Candor soccer player Addison Young put together an incredible senior season and for his performance is named the Morning Times Boys Soccer MVP.
Young notched an incredible 40 goals and 18 assists during the year as the Eagles finished 17-3 with a Section IV title and an IAC Championship. His production was one of the key components to the success they enjoyed during the year.
“The stats definitely don’t lie. He was extremely important to our success,” SVEC Coach Gary Holmes said. “Addison was certainly one of our main focuses on who to get the ball to when we were in our attacking third.”
His play directly impacted team success, with the SVEC team grabbing two titles in the year and reaching the state playoffs.
“Addison garnished a lot of attention all year long by other teams in how they were going to stop him,” Holmes said. “Anyone that can occupy that much attention opens up other quality players on your team for success, but in the sectional run, he was just focused and had a hot go at scoring.”
Though Young was an accomplished scorer, he was also extremely team-oriented.
Young dished out a team second-best 18 assists on the year, and despite being a top goal scorer in the area, was one of the best passers as well, especially with the added attention spent on defenses to stop the dynamic scorer.
“Getting assists is definitely no surprise to his coaches and teammates. Really throughout his career, he has been a player that looks to facilitate others as he goes too, and that has always been one of his strengths,” Holmes said. “So many guys in the past and this year have benefited from his unselfish play and ability to see how to put someone through on an attack. We asked him to try and be a little more selfish and try to find the back of the net for us more this year, and he did exactly that.”
Young and the rest of the team will leave a lasting impact on the program and he is a player who will be remembered for all of the team and individual success he enjoyed during his time as an eagle.
“Our teams have been so close-knit, not only this year but in the past as well. He definitely left a mark and will be missed by the entire program” Holmes said. “But he would be the first to say that the entire team left a mark and legacy on this year, and I’ve heard him say that in interviews. He always talked about the team versus his personal achievements.”
His ability to be a team player is one of the biggest parts the coaching staff believes will be remembered as his legacy at SVEC.
“He’s played the game long enough at high levels to understand the numbers he just put up this season, but his understanding of the team dynamic as a whole is the way to win,” Holmes said. “How you personally fit into it and allowing things to just play out the way they will for you without pressing is the legacy that he leaves for future players.”
Morning Times Boys Soccer All Stars
MVP: SVEC’s Addison Young
Offensive Player of the Year: SVEC’s Jacob Banks
Defensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Alex Campbell
Rookie of the Year: Tioga’s Jake Browne
Coaching Staff of the Year: Spencer-Van Etten/Candor
All-Stars
Athens’ Korey Miller
Athens’ Brayden Post
Athens’ Grant Liechty
Athens’ Dash Bishop
Athens’ Mitch Hamilton
Waverly’s Griff Schillmoeller
Waverly’s Charlie Larrabee
Waverly’s Sam Knight
Tioga’s Tyler Roe
SVEC’s Noah Banks
SVEC’s Darren Starkweather
SVEC’s Kody Goble
SVEC’s Jason Jantz
SVEC’s Zeb Soper
