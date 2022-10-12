Lady Wolverines finish regular season with win By The Times Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HORSEHEADS — The Waverly Lady Wolverines soccer team traveled to take on the Horseheads Lady Blue Raiders in their regular season finale and came up with a 2-0 win.Waverly’s Kiley Stillman would net the first goal of the night in the first half and, with 24 minutes remaining, would score on an assist from Makenzie Olmstead to go up 1-0.Waverly notched their second goal of the night in the second half by Kennedy Westbrook, who scored unassisted with just under 17 minutes remaining.The Waverly defense would do the rest as they pitched a shutout to escape with a 2-0 win and finish their 2022 regular season 10-1-1.Waverly and Horseheads were dead-even in shots on goal with 12 apiece, while the Blue Raiders held the edge on corners 2-1.Claire Clonch put together a stellar performance in goal for Waverly with 16 saves on the night.Waverly now enters the postseason as the winner of their division and is the 18th-ranked Class B team in New York, according to NYSSWA. 