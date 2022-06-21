SAYRE — Sayre played Susquehanna County looking for a first-round bye in bracket play, but Susquehanna County was looking for the same and came away with a 13-3 win in five innings.
After two scoreless innings, Susquehanna County had a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. Then Susquehanna County erupted for nine runs on four singles, a double, a triple and four walks.
Sayre will try to raise its stakes on Wednesday when it hosts 1-0 Athens in the final pool play game for both teams.
Nolan Raupers started on the hill for Sayre, allowing one hit and two walks but fanning four in two scorelessinnings.
Cy Teager, Blake Zingeser and Tucker Green also pitched for Sayre.
In all, Sayre pitching allowed just nine hits and the local side’s offense had six hits.
Paul Potter had a single, a double, two runs and an RBI to lead Sayre at the plate and Brooks Lathrop had two singles and an RBI.
Also for Sayre, Zingeser had a a single and a run and Riley McGaughey added a single and an RBI.
Athens 9-11 7, Northeast Bradford 0
ROME — Sayre and Susquehanna County may have combined for 15 hits, but Northeast couldn’t come up with any against Athens.
Athens pitchers also issued no walks and the defense played errorless ball.
That means Athens pitchers Easton Paul, Aidan Briggs and Theron May combined on a perfect game to even Athens’ record at 1-1 with a game home game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against Canton. Paul went 1 2/3 innings, Briggs pitched 1 1/3 innings and May tossed the other three innings. In an oddity, not only did Athens pitchers not walk a batter, they also didn’t deal a strikeout in the game.
Athens scored three times in the top of the first on a two-run double by Nicola Rossettie-Cabrera and a RBI double by May.
Athens added three more in the fourth and a solo home run by Briggs punctuated the win.
May added a single to his RBI double and Briggs finished with three runs.
Also for Athens, Cartyr Wells had two singles and an RBI and Rossettie-Cabrera scored twice.
