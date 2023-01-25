Wildcats dominate Warriors

ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Wellsboro with a dominant 59-22 win over Canton on Tuesday night.
Athens led 18-6 after the opening quarter and took a 32-12 lead into the halftime break.
The Wildcats’ defense continued to hold the visiting Warriors down in the second half as Athens outscored Canton 14-10 in the third before going on a 12-0 run in the fourth.
Athens was led by Chris Mitchell with 11 points, six rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block.
Kolsen Keathley finished with nine points and nine rebounds, while Mason Lister had seven points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block, and Korey Miller added seven points, four assists, two steals and one board.
The Wildcats would get seven points apiece from Jase Babcock and Carson Smith, while Luke Horton added four points and four rebounds, and Matt Aquilio chipped in three points.
Connor Mosher and Lucas Kraft rounded out the scoring for Athens with two points each.
Canton was led by Kyle Kapichok with 13 points.
Weston Bellows chipped in three points, while Austin Allen, Westley Castle and Talin Williams also scored two.
Athens will visit Wellsboro on Thursday, while Canton is set to travel to Northeast Bradford on the same night.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.