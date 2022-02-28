ALBANY — It certainly was a good day to be a Tioga Tiger on Saturday.
Tioga sophomores Gianni Silvestri and Ousmane Duncanson both captured championships and the Tigers grabbed their third straight team title at the New York state wrestling championships on Saturday evening at the MVP Arena in Albany.
“It doesn’t get old, I can tell you that. We really like winning,” said Tioga coach Kris Harrington.
The Tigers did a lot of winning over the weekend, including sending four to the state finals and three others earning spots on the podium.
Silvestri was the first Tiger to take the mat in the state finals and would put on a show in front of thousands of fans.
The sophomore, who also won a title in 2020, opened things up with a takedown 45 seconds into his 118-pound title bout with No. 2 Xavier Dejesus-Remchuk of Canisteo-Greenwood.
Remchuk, who also faced Silvestri in the 2020 finals, would escape 10 seconds later to cut the lead to 2-1, which is how the first period would end.
Silvestri began the second period in the down position and scored a reversal to take a 4-1 lead.
Remchuk escaped to open the third, but Silvestri got another takedown and a four-point turn (Remchuk called for injury time while on his back) and the Tioga sophomore was up 10-2.
The Tiger allowed an escape but got one more takedown to earn a 12-3 major decision for his second state championship.
Silvestri, who won his semifinal bout 2-0 over Pioneer’s Daniel Kirsch, was thrilled to get a chance to open up offensively in the finals.
“It felt good that a guy would finally wrestle and not try to keep the match close and just try to sneak one in at the end. A lot of kids, they didn’t want to wrestle really and it was nice to open up and show what I’m capable of,” said Silvestri. “Before we started the finals, I came out here and kind of just took it all in and realized what was on the table for me to do again, and I went out there and succeeded.”
Harrington was happy to see Silvestri shine on the state’s biggest stage.
“When the guy wrestles you, (you) can open up. (Gianni is) really dynamic when he actually goes out and leg attacks. That’s a quality kid and he really picked him apart. I’m really proud of him,” Harrington said.
“You start taking some risks and attacking more and people tend to find a way to their back a little bit more. (It was a) very controlled weekend. He didn’t let up a point (until) the finals. Not an offensive point scored (against him) as a sophomore, that’s a pretty impressive weekend. Second two-time state champion in Tioga history, so that’s a pretty good day.”
Silvestri was thrilled to win his second gold, but knows that he wouldn’t have that hardware without putting in the work.
“There’s a ton of hard work and dedication that goes into being good at wrestling and what you put in is what you get out at the end of the day. I put in a lot of work to be where I’m at,” he said.
The two-time state champ is going to keep putting in that work as he tries to make history at Tioga.
“One percent better every day and that’s what I need to do. I’m going to get stronger, better technique and just improve overall,” said Silvestri, who could become the first-ever three-time state champ in program history.
Duncanson earned a trip to the 152-pound title bout with a 6-5 win in sudden victory over Portville’s Dakota Mascho. The match-winning point came on a stall call against Mascho right before the end of the overtime period.
The Tiger faced No. 4 Mitch Gaiser of Alexander in the state finals.
After a scoreless first period of action, Gaiser took top to start the second but it would be Duncanson striking first as he got a reversal with 1:42 left in the period.
An escape from Gaiser would cut the lead to 2-1, which is how the match would head into the third period.
Duncanson took neutral to start the third and neither wrestler was able to get a takedown — but that didn’t mean the match ended without any drama.
With five seconds left, Gaiser was in on a leg and Duncanson stepped out of bounds. The Alexander coach called for a review looking to get a fleeing the mat call which would have given Gaiser the match-tying point. After several minutes, the call was confirmed as no feeling the mat.
Duncanson was able to hold on from there and grabbed his first career state title.
“At first I was praying that they didn’t call me for (fleeing the mat),” said Duncanson on what he was thinking during the review. “That had me nervous, but I knew I had the match in the books. He had no chance of taking me down. He wasn’t on the same strength level as me and I feel like he wasn’t there on the technique side either.”
Duncanson, who spoke after the first day of states on getting tired in bouts, was the aggressor for most of his finals bout and seemed to have plenty of gas in his tank.
“I really focused on that. Coach kept telling me, ‘don’t let your gas tank get in your head, just wrestle,’ and that’s what I did,” Duncanson said.
It was a special moment for the Tioga sophomore.
“It’s really big. My biggest goal all year was to win a state title and I had to work super hard for that,” he said.
Harrington knew that Gaiser was going to look to keep things close and grab a win late.
“I think that their strategy was just what we saw at the end, keep it close, if we can’t score on top mitigate damage, put our butt to the edge and wrestle there. I think that was a good strategy because I know they don’t think they can wrestle athletically from space,” the Tioga coach said. “They called for a flee. He didn’t run from the center. It’s not a flee.”
Tioga sophomore Caden Bellis made his way to the 132-pound finals with an 11-8 victory over Newfane’s Aiden Gillings.
The finals would start strong for No. 2 Bellis as he scored a takedown with 25 seconds left in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead over No. 4 Joe Sparacio of Mattituck.
An escape in the second would give Bellis a 3-0 lead heading into the third.
The final two minutes would give the crowd its money’s worth as the two standouts left it all on the mat.
Sparacio got a reversal off a granby roll and put Bellis on his back. The ref gave the Mattituck junior two back points, but Harrington would challenge the call.
The call was overturned and Bellis went from being down 4-3 to still holding a 3-2 lead.
Bellis was let up by Sparacio to make it 4-2, but Sparacio got a takedown with 44 seconds left to tie things up.
After a stall warning, Sparacio was able to put Bellis on his back for two near-fall points and a 6-4 lead.
Bellis got an escape late in the match but it wasn’t enough as he fell 6-5.
“That’s a talented kid. He starts on top in the third period, the kid’s good on top and gets a reversal and gets into a weird situation. We challenged that because I had the angle on it and I knew, but it gave him a long break,” Harrington said.
Despite the loss, Harrington made sure to let Bellis know how proud he was of the Tiger standout.
“I just said I’m proud of you,” the coach said. “I thought it was a great weekend (for Caden). I thought it was one of the better weight classes, at least with some upper echelon guys and I’m just really proud of him. We’ll get back to work, make some improvements and he’s got to be the guy next year. He was one of the guys this year, people will be looking to him. I think he’s ready to take that next step.”
Smith, who made the 145-pound finals with an impressive 13-2 major decision over Sixx Cook of Central Valley Academy, was unable to get his offense going in the state title match.
Facing No. 1 Jackson Polo of Cold Spring Harbor, the second-seeded Smith would find himself down 2-1 after the opening period.
Smith tied things up with an escape to start the second, but Polo got a takedown with 1:32 left in the period to make it 4-2.
Another Smith escape made it 4-3 heading into the third.
Polo started on bottom in the third and got an escape before Smith could get into his patented tilts.
The lead was 5-3 and that’s how the match would end as Smith was unable to get any offense going.
“He’s hard to generate offense (against). He’s a lefty, he hand fights really hard and he’s always pushing the pace and going hard — shots, shots and shots after shots,” Smith said.
Smith knew that Polo would be aware of his tilts and try to get out from bottom as quickly as possible.
“All you have to do is watch one match and you know what’s coming, it’s just can you stop it is the problem. He found a way to stop it,” Smith said.
“Jackson’s a top caliber kid and he’s obviously scouted. You’re not going to put your wrists out, your not going to get your wrists trapped and he did a great job and you’ve got to give him credit there,” Harrington said.
Harrington knew Smith would face a tough challenge against Polo.
“The left leg lead and that left single presented a lot more problems than we thought it would and that’s tough. He just couldn’t get to the positions where he’s comfortable and it is what it is,” Harrington said. “I thought he had a great weekend, dominated (most of his matches) and it just wasn’t his day in the finals. He loves wrestling so much, so he’ll go back to the drawing board and get ready for next year.”
The Tigers got a third-place finish from eighth grader Jayden Duncanson at 110 pounds, while sophomore Tyler Roe finished fifth at 126 pounds and senior Emmett Wood was seventh at 160 pounds.
All of that individual hardware helped the Tigers rack up 146 points as they won the team title over second-place Honeoye Falls-Lima by 57 points.
“Our team is really good. There’s no getting around it, we are all really solid wrestlers. We’ve got a lot more years with the guys who are here, too. We are looking forward to some more good years,” said Silvestri.
“It’s amazing. I mean we won a football state title, the duals state title and now this. It’s amazing,” Ousmane Duncanson said.
“It’s awesome, dude. Our team is freaking amazing, it’s crazy — and we’re all young. Every guy in the finals isn’t a senior so we’ve got a lot of time and a lot of potential,” Smith added.
Harrington summed it all up with a saying he has used before.
“It’s a really special thing going on at Tioga, and I said this after the duals, but I’ll say it again — it’s a good year to be a Tioga Tiger.”
Editor’s Note: For more on the other Tigers who brought home state medals, check out Tuesday’s Morning Times.
