ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats were able to overcome an early eight-point deficit to beat Canton 52-33 in Friday night’s NTL contest.
Athens failed to hit a single field goal in the opening quarter while Canton jumped out to a 10-2 lead.
It was yet another slow start on offense for Athens, but defense kept the Wildcats in the game.
“We did play pretty good defense, so fortunately we were only down 10-2 after one quarter,” Athens coach Brian Miller said. “That’s something we have to fix. We have to come out with a different method of getting our offense started.”
Caydence Macik finally hit a shot for Athens with 6:10 to go in the second quarter, which started a 13-0 run for the Wildcats.
Canton started the game aggressively on defense, but the Lady Warriors got into foul trouble and needed to lighten up, which helped contribute to the Athens run.
“We had a couple players get in foul trouble, which killed the momentum here and there.” Canton coach Casey Aylesworth said. “I think they just let off the gas with tenacity and physicality, which you have to do when you get in foul trouble.”
Karlee Bartlow scored on a fast break and Macik added another two points with a nice shot from under the net to bring Athens within two.
Fast break points were a common theme in the second quarter, as Athens ramped up its man defense with a full-court press.
After Addy Wheeler hit one of two free throw attempts, Macik went to the line on the next Wildcat possession to take the lead for the first and last time.
“We picked it up defensively, got a few baskets in transition and started making some shots,” Miller said. “In the second, third and fourth quarter, we really played good offense.”
Macik scored another six consecutive points before Emmi Tymeson broke Canton’s scoring drought late in the second quarter.
Tymeson, Aislyn Williams and Carolyn Thoren each finished the game with a shared team high of eight points.
Four more second-quarter points from Macik — including a basket at the buzzer — helped Athens take a 19-13 lead at the half.
Macik tallied 14 points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 26 points, and also led in the rebound column with eight.
Athens continued to dominate on defense in the second half and held Canton to two points in the third quarter.
“Athens played great help side defense. They really limited our inside chances and we were forced to take some outside jumpers,” Aylesworth said. “It was a combination of poor shots at times, but we also missed a bunch of wide open jumpers that we hoped to hit. They were good shots and they were on line, but just not in.”
The Lady Wildcats also continued to dominate on offense as Wheeler led the way with 15 second-half points to cap off a complete game for Athens.
Wheeler also tallied four steals, tied with Bartlow for a game high.
Even with the loss, Aylesworth also took away some positives from Friday’s game.
“It’s the first time we played a team that plays man-to-man defense against us this year. We were able to work on our man offenses,” he said. “Brian does a great job of teaching great help side defense, so I thought we executed our offense well in consideration of the fact it was our first time facing man all year.”
Athens will travel to Northeast Bradford for a game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, and Canton will face Wellsboro on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
