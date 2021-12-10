Mastrantuono ready for year two as Waverly swim coach

WAVERLY — Coach Josh Mastrantuono and the Waverly boys swimming team enter this season looking to build on last year’s success.
The Wolverines went 5-1 in the shortened season and saw some impressive performance.
“Last year went really well,” Mastrantuono said. “We had a lot of guys post really good times. Kaden Wheeler only missed the state cut time in the 100 fly by a tenth of a second. The relays were putting up really good times.”
All that success came despite the challenges that were presented.
“It was a weird season, it was hard to get guys out for the team,” Mastrantuono said. “Overall, with what we had, we did really well.”
Mastrantuono is only in his second year as the lead man at Waverly after serving as an assistant for his father Dave for several years.
He took over an already strong program, and already knew most of the team.
“I’ve coached them since they were in middle school and have a good relationship with everybody,” he said. “It’s nice to start out with having that core group of guys that are committed to the program and are swimming well.”
This season, Mastrantuono will be looking for his main relay group of Kaden Wheeler, Jerell Sackett, Oscar Williams and Ryan Clark to lead the way for Waverly.
“Those four will really have a breakout season where all four have a chance to qualify for states individually, and have several opportunities in relays to qualify as well,” he said.
Mastrantuono said the effort over the past few months has prepared the four guys for a good season.
“The difference this year is they have committed a lot more time in the offseason, coming to practices, working out and being in other sports,” he said. “They’ve really committed to their academic and athletic development this offseason. I think that will help them improve a lot.”
One of the things Mastrantuono is looking forward to the most about this season is seeing what his team can do against bigger teams.
“I’m really looking forward to getting into championship meet season,” he said. “We’re hosting a big invitational on Jan. 22 and we have some really good teams with good guys coming.”
Corning, Ithaca and Chenango Valley will all be at the meet.
“It’ll be really good competition and should be our first really big meet of the year,” Mastrantuono added.
