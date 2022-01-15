DRYDEN — The defense of the Waverly girls basketball team has been too much for a lot of teams to handle this season. After Friday night, you could add Dryden to that list as the Wolverines dismantled the Lions’ offense by forcing a heap of turnovers on their way to a 61-23 road victory in IAC play.
They also saw big time offensive contributions from Kennedy and Addison Westbrook, who combined for 39 points in the win.
“Playing good defense fuels our energy and it really gets us going,” said Waverly Head Coach Brian Kelly. “It helps us get a good transition offense going so that worked pretty well for us tonight.”
The Wolverine defense was effective from the opening tip as their full court press held the Lions to just five points in each of the first two quarters to take a commanding 41-10 lead at the halftime break.
The Lions stepped it up on both sides of the ball in the third frame as they tied the Wolverines in the period 9-9, while not allowing any Waverly points until four minutes into the quarter.
However, Waverly picked it back up offensively in the final quarter to come away with the 38-point win up north.
Leading the way for the Wolverines was Kennedy Westbrook who netted a game-high 24 points behind three three-pointers. Her younger sister Addison, finished second on the team in scoring with 15. Olivia Nittinger also finished with six points off of two threes.
Senior Sindiswa Pinckney had a team-high nine points for Dryden while she celebrated senior night along with three other teammates.
Up next for the 7-3 Wolverines is the height of IAC play, and the next challenge will come at home on Wednesday night when they take on the top-ranked team in the state in Class C in the Newark Valley Cardinals. The Cardinals took down the Wolverines 72-52 two weeks ago.
“Newark Valley is a solid team and everyone will have to be ready to go and firing on the same cylinders,” noted Kelly. “Hopefully we show up with energy and give it our all.”
That contest will tip at 7:30 p.m.
Spencer 42. Groton 36
SPENCER — Down 11-8 after a quarter, S-VE posted an 11-1 second quarter for a 19-12 lead at the half.
Groton was able to cut into that some in the third, but the host Panthers were strong in the fourth to secure the win.
Sophia Dutra led the way for S-VE with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, but it was Hannah Martinez with a pair of big threes in the fourth that accounted for most of the team’s points and held off the Indians’ charge. Martinez finished with 11 points in the win.
Where Dutra was deadly was in the third, as she had eight of her team’s 11 points.
Alsom for S-VE, Abby Bunce had nine rebounds and eight points, and Marah Cooper packaged six points and three assists.
Abby Dykeman had 11 points to lead the way for the Indians. Kate Allen added eight points and Elisa Allen had seven.
S-VE will host Newfield on Tuesday.
Union Springs 64, Tioga 28
TIOGA CENTER — Home cooking didn’t help the Lady Tigers much in this one as Union Springs raced out to a 20-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
The visiting Wolves led 33-15 at the half and 57-19 through three.
That’s what having four players hit for double digits can do for you.
Kailey Kalet netted 19 points to lead the Wolves. Lilly Cesler added 11 points with Danielle Waldron and Ells Johnson connecting for 10 pints each.
Reese Howey finished with 11 points to lead Tioga, but nine of those were in the first quarter. When the Wolves started getting her under control there wasn’t enough left to keep up. Howey also had five rebounds and four steals for the Tigers.
Julia Bellis did what she could, netting nine points and grabbing seven rebounds.
The Lady Tigers will host Candor on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.